Lock-down & our right to Information ?

It is now more than a month that we are under a severe lock-down amid COVID 19 pandemic. Schools, colleges, universities, government offices, post offices, courier services, shopping malls are closed. Public transport is off the roads. Having already witnessed a similar lock-down last year, I believe Kashmiri people are the worst sufferers of the ongoing lock-down. From August 5th 2019 onwards Kashmiris have almost been confined to their houses. Not only at political level have we people suffered but on other fronts as well.

Our educational institutions were shut down for almost 6 months last year, tourism suffered a major jolt and business was at standstill. When schools reopened by February end this year after a long lock-down and harsh winter, it was expected that at least educational sector would work smoothly this year (2020). Who knew that COVID 19 would become a pandemic and there would be a world wide lockdown. After attending classes for some days, schools were shut down from March 5th on-wards. By March 15th almost all the schools, colleges and universities were closed not only in J&K, but in other states and countries as well.

During Kashmir lockdown post article 370 abrogation we had no access to telephones, and internet for many months, but this time that is not the case. We have access to telephones and 2G internet services which actually is a “luxury” for Kashmiri people in this 21st century. As all Government institutions are almost shut, the role of online citizen services has gained momentum across the world. Online classes are held for students. Many private and government offices do their work through video conferences and other online platforms. But unlucky Kashmiris again have no access to all the online Government services in view of non availability of 4G internet service. Many Kashmiri students do attend online classes but they hardly see face of their teachers as video calls don’t work smoothly with 2G internet service; hence audio classes are conducted. Parents especially the educated mothers are trying their best to take care of education of their kids in lock-down. Children whose parents are illiterate or semi literate on the other hand are the worst sufferers as they have nobody to take care of their studies? Neither do they have access to online classes nor can their parents help them out.

Access to Information

From last two weeks or more I am getting regular calls from people intending to seek information from Government under Right to Information Act (RTI). Most of this information is of great public importance especially funds spend on COVID 19 pandemic, supply of free ration, availability of medicines and life saving drugs, availability of N 95 masks, sanitizers and gloves at chemist shops. Nobody knows how to seek information as Govt offices are not working, transport is off the roads, post offices are shut. The only way out is seeking information through online mode but this service is not available in Jammu & Kashmir. On the other hand most of the Central Government offices have this facility available for last many years. States like Maharshatra, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh also receive online RTI applications through a designated portal and Rs 10 RTI application fees is deducted from the bank account of applicant in the same manner as is deducted during online shopping. On one hand J&K has been brought under the direct control of Government of India, but on the other hand services that are available with Central Government are not extended to J&K. Online RTI application filing is one such example.

SC on online RTI

The Supreme Court last year gave four more weeks to the Center and 25 states to file responses on a plea seeking directions for setting up online RTI portals, enabling people to apply electronically for the information required instead of filing applications physically. The role of filing online RTI has become more important during this COVID 19 pandemic. A bench of justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari had expressed displeasure during the case hearing in October last year as the apex court had issued notice to the Center and states on the petition on August 26 2019. The states including J&K had failed to file the response before SC. The PIL in this regard was filed by a Delhi-based NGO ‘Pravasi Legal Cell’. The plea said the Centre has established an online RTI portal in which any Indian citizen, including NRIs, can apply for information under the RTI Act with the desired ministry or department. Pertinently Central Government in December 2013 had requested the state governments to explore the feasibility of implementing online RTI in their respective states but only a handful of States implemented the same.

Black-marketing of Masks, Gloves

Under Section 4 (1) (b) of RTI Act 2005 Government departments are supposed to make voluntary disclosure of information that is of great public importance. Recently J&K Chemists and Druggists Association through a video posted on its face-book page claimed that there was no shortage of medicines and other medical supplies in Kashmir. On the other hand people are forced to buy N 95 masks and surgical gloves from black market. The N 95 mask which is to be sold @ Rs 97 per piece in retail market is sold @ Rs 270 to Rs 300 while as surgical gloves are sold at a price three time the print rate. People would like to know under RTI about the availability of these products in market but how can this information be sought under RTI amid COVID 19 lock-down ? Does this mean that people don’t have the Right to Access Information during ongoing lock-down?

Conclusion

Many Government departments are spending huge public money to counter spread of Coronavirus, but who knows how much has been spend and where it has been spend? Let there be transparency as Govt officials themselves are alleging that some of their colleagues are committing frauds. I had suggested to make the details of expenditure available through an online portal that could be updated regularly. This is also mandated under section 4 of RTI Act 2005 (proactive disclosure of information). Officials working with essential services departments allege that chemicals and other material used in ongoing pandemic has been purchased on exorbitant rates by their seniors. If this is only an allegation let the authorities make voluntary disclosure about all the purchases made during last 1 month? If people can’t get Rs 10 postal order or have no access to Govt offices or cannot send RTI applications via speed post or courier, what is the way out? The only way out is to start an online RTI portal that is linked with General Administration Department’s (GAD) website. Until that is done I would suggest aggrieved people of Jammu & Kashmir and other states to access online RTI portal of Department of Personnel and Public Grievances (DoPT) – www.rtionline.gov.in. The DoPT will forward the RTI application to respective states and UTs. I am sure this would give some relief to people. Government cannot deny its citizens the Right to Access information through an Online mode. Lt Governor and Chief Secretary need to seriously think on this issue.

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat is Founder & Chairman of J&K RTI Movement.