Make the leadership accountable

There are serious economic concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, and the more disturbing fact is that adequate attention is not being paid to these areas. We are so obsessed with politics that we have stopped seeing anything beyond it. The world is changing. Economic travails are making the populations to suffer, but the people have not given up in pursuit of their economic goals, because the whole idea of political stability is linked to the economic well-being. Needless to say that we have not paid adequate attention to our economic potential, resources and never attempted to explore that how can we become economically self-reliant.

It is embedded in our minds that the Indus Water Treaty has denied us access to the water resources, and that in turn has made us power –deficit state. Right now Jammu is reeling under searing heat. The people are gasping for life. There is no power in most of the areas. This affects the water supply, that takes the normalcy out of the life of the people. It may look a very simple problem, but it is not. The similar situation is faced by the people in Kashmir during winters. They freeze in sub zero temperatures and there is no light. Is this the world we are living in 21st century?

A related aspect is that there is a lot of boasting that there should be no power cut during the holy month of Ramazan. Why only during Ramazan, and why not throughout the year. We have developed such a cold sense of pleasure that we are happy if there is power during Eid. And, there were many parts of the state where there were huge power cuts on Eid as well.

The water resources have not been utilized. There always is a plethora of arguments, some genuine too, that Jammu and Kashmir can generate 20,000 MWs of power, not only it can meet its own needs, but also feed the other parts of the country. The money so generated would make J&K as the best place to live in the world.

That IWT was a hurdle. It is sheer escape from the reality. The IWT terms never prevented us from using waters of our rivers from building dams up to the permissible heights, generate power and enrich ourselves. This could have been done. This IWT treaty came in 1960, but what happened before and after that. There were no policies visible at any stage that could have tamed the waters and generated electricity. This policy paralysis was blamed on the Treaty. There may be some clauses which are not to the advantage of J&K, but a close study makes it clear that the state never attempted to work on any policy. Coining political slogans is one thing, framing and implementing the policies quite different.

Another stark fact that should be acknowledged without any hesitation is that the impact of the climate change is causing disaster for us all. The glaciers have receded and the water level in the rivers has gone down. It is as simple as that. For all the seven decades, the water that has been lost, or that has flown to Pakistan and then to Arabian sea, cannot be reclaimed. It is a sheer failure of our leadership, and the policy makers, if there were any. That problem exists even today.

Let’s stop judging the performance of the government for providing us power on the festival days, be it Eid, Diwali, X-Mas or Gurupurabs, the people have the right to have power and water 24X7. That right should be asserted, policy makers should wake up and do their job, and more than them, it is for the leadership to take a call. The political leadership has fed on illusions and the hard realities have been ignored. And we cannot make them accountable, because we are gullible. We love their slogans and peddle them further. We are made to fight on the regional, communal and political narratives but our economic issues are buried forever.

This is not a radical but a realistic era. Let the leadership explain why the water resources were not utilized, Centre may have to answer some questions, but most of the accountability lies at the doorsteps of the political leadership. Can their incompetence of yesteryears, unfortunately that is continuing even today, compensate what all the people of the state have undergone all these years. Tear apart all these curtains of the political deception, give us the access to our basic needs. If that is not been done, then their politics is as flawed, as their economics. Slogans, hate and frustrations are not policies.