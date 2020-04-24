Missing global cooperation

United Nations Secretary General UNSG) Antonio Guterres has called COVID-19 the “gravest test” the world has “faced since the founding of the organisation” and efforts to combat the virus “the fight of a generation—and the raison d’etre of the United Nations itself”. Without fully going into the merits of Guterres’s evaluation it is clear, by now, that societies, economies and polities will all be adversely impacted in enormous but varying measures by this pandemic.

Where Guterres cannot be questioned is in his assertion that the United Nations System should promote, if not, ensure international cooperation and coordination to meet the COVID-19 challenge. But global collaboration even in times of acute global crises has always remained a quest, seldom fully realised; the realities of the world and its power structures based on national interests act as brakes. Ironically these structures are reflected in the institutional makeup of the UN itself. The organisation was designed to ultimately preserve the privileges and interests of the victors of World War II. Within the UN system it does so in the Security Council where the organisation’s power ultimately resides.

How has the UN system handled COVID-19 till now?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is the specialised agency with the mandate to safeguard global public health. As such it has the primary responsibility to respond to all public health related aspects of COVID-19. China brought the emergence of a new pathogen to the organisation’s attention on December 31st last year. WHO activated its machinery to deal with the situation but it has been criticised by some, especially the United States, for being tardy, negligent and overly concerned with Chinese sensitivities. Indeed, US President Donald Trump has been so unhappy that he has withdrawn all US funding to it. At this stage, with the advantage of hindsight it does seem that WHO has had a great desire not to annoy China

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus travelled to China in end January and met Chinese President Xi Jinping. He greatly praised China’s response to the challenge of a new coronavirus. This appreciation was not needed for WHO is not a political organisation. Thereafter, the end February report of a joint WHO-China technical group of experts did not remain confined to technical health and medical issues but strayed into other policy areas. This too was unwarranted and indicative of WHO bowing to Chinese persuasions if not pressure.

Most importantly, the WHO executive board met on February 4-8 but Ghebreyesus did not raise an alarm by insisting that the matter be put on the agenda even though the organisation had declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30th. He merely briefed the board twice during these days. If WHO must carry blame so must China and the international community. The international community did not take the matter seriously enough despite China’s unprecedented step of locking down the Hubei province; its capital Wuhan was the origin of COVID-19. The Chinese too obfuscated the seriousness of the new coronavirus from the international community.

While all these points are valid the current international focus should not be on raising them but on ensuring global co-ordination to combat it. Thus, Trump’s continuing diatribe against the WHO and the withholding of funds is ill-advised.

The UN General Assembly has adopted two resolutions by consensus on various aspects of COVID-19. The first stressed the central role of the UN system in the ‘global response’ to the pandemic and need for global solidarity. This and other affirmations—the need to uphold human rights, the need to address vulnerable social groups and need to intensify international cooperation did not however provide concrete action points. The second resolution was more focussed in demanding that COVID-19 medicines and vaccines, when developed, should be accessible to all. It also praised the efforts of the WHO. The US technically ‘allowed’ the resolution to go through but later tried to prevent it; no doubt because of Trump’s ire againstWHO but perhaps also because he would like to take advantage if a vaccine is developed by a US entity. There will be big money at stake.

The UN organ that seems almost paralysed is the Security Council though global turbulence may impact international peace and security which the body has to uphold. It has held only one closed door meeting. Reports indicate that the US and China clashed on the origin of COVID-19. Earlier in March China prevented a UNSC meeting on the ground that COVID-19 was not within its remit. During the closed door meeting Guterres briefed the council and the text of his remarks is within the public domain.

Guterres expressed the fear of destabilization of fragile societies and polities, the damage to all countries’ political legitimacy if elections could not be held on schedule, the risk of increased violence in conflict zones, the increased potential of terrorism and the dangers of bio-terrorism. All this may impact international peace and stability but the major powers, pre-occupied with the management of the COVID-19 situation, are paying no attention to these concerns.

Ultimately the UN system is a mechanism which the international community can use to foster cooperation. If, however, the will to do so is missing no mechanism can succeed despite the efforts of international civil servants led by the UNSG. Equally, international civil servants can also fail the global community. In this case there is plenty of blame to go around but now is the time to secure such cooperation as is possible and not focus on the blame-game.