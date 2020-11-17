Mother's Lap is Irreplaceable

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take” (Cardinal Mermillod)

Nature has designed human beings in their best moulds. Allah, right from the origin, has framed humanity and humanism, rather all creations according to His best will so that we all human beings can understand the phenomenon of Nature in true perspective. Within this context a mother right from her birth is compassionate and noble; she can take care of her child in natural form because Nature has bestowed in her genetic setup the love and blessings and we should understand this natural system and follow it wholeheartedly. It is not advisable to send small innocent kids to crèches and other artificially designed so called care centers because it is only a mother who can give her love and affectionate look to small child. It is the duty of a father to encourage the system of not sending kids to these training centers. Consequently it becomes the first and foremost duty of a father also to help kids, and ensure an affectionate environment within a family.

Children need love of a mother, not crèches. This is the age for them to play and learn in the lap of their mother rather than in a training school. Love and care of children is a constitutive part of human nature. Children are the blessing that Allah has favored his servants with. The Holy Qur’an laid a special emphasis on the role of a mother. Mothers have to perform this affable obligation of themselves and adore spiritual satisfaction. The Qur’an commands parents to provide the fundamental requirements of the children. It states the duties of the mother and father separately. Mothers should suckle their children for two whole years, the duty of feeding and clothing and other nursing others is upon the father of the child. This is a very significant guidline and it desires adherence from mothers. A child is very amenable to the impressions of the conditions of life and circumstances surrounding them. These imprints last in their memory for the whole life time and the conclusions that they draw in their mind determine the nature of their character. They are like raw material which can be molded in any desirable form and shape. That is why special care is needed to inculcate good habits and qualities in them so that they prove a blessing to the parents as well as to the society.

Nowadays most of the people are devoting their time and energy towards accumulation of wealth and other material benefits. Accumulation of wealth becomes a curse if human relations are ignored. To such persons, family life is not so pleasant. They have no time to pay attention to spiritual values. They forget that the humanity lies in recognition, maintenance and development of human relations. Man does not like to live in isolation; he is a social being and fond of society. He is, by nature, inclined to cultivate good social habits in order to live and flourish in peace. Mere pursuit of wealth at the cost of human relations indicates wrong mental attitude, which needs to be changed. Children have also psychological needs, they need to be loved. The Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) loved children greatly. He would allow his grandsons Hasan and Hussain to ride his shoulders even during his prayers. Children are a trust given to the parents. Parents are essentially responsible for the moral, ethical, mental and physical upbringing of their children. Parents comprise first education for the child, that shapes him emotionally, physically, spiritually and intellectually.

Dr. Aashiq-ul-Islam teaches at Department of Islamic Studies, GDC Pampore.