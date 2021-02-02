My tryst with COVID-19!

we must thank Almighty, the year 2020 ended on a good note—hope for a vaccine against COVID-19. But, 2020 will be remembered as one of the most trying years in the annals of history when mankind became hostage to a minute organism—Coronavirus! Many people at all levels believe it is a man-made biological armament that can change the political and economic landscape in favour of its creators. Recently, United States outgoing president Donald Trump also in his departing speech said, ‘we know where from the virus came’. Whatever the truth? But this virus has brought havoc throughout the world. World over, beyond human loss and misery, economies are worst hit. People lost jobs and almost everywhere markets nose-dived. Interestingly, even after all this devastation, a sizable number of people in many parts of the world call it a hoax, created by some vested interests.

Anyways, whatever the people’s opinion and experience regarding Coronavirus, I cannot forget the distress this lethal organism brought to me, especially to my vital organs, and left my immune system torn apart. Just three days after testing positive for this evil virus in September last year it devastated my body’s disease resistance and got complete control of my respiratory system. Even after ten days of home quarantine and medication my other co-morbidity issues allowed the virus to flourish and inflict more damage. The worsening situation brought me to SKIMS hospital, Bemina. My walk through the ground floor’s ghostly passage of the hospital became longer with thoughts of worsening disease and more sadness. Ultimately when I reached my destination—ward No-6, a group of astronaut looking ( as all of them were wearing personal protection kits) medical staff took charge of me, and of my disease. They showed robotic promptness in putting me on oxygen and making all other necessary arrangements to ease out my respiratory hardships. It will be fair to mention that majority of this staff were female. Thus started my anti-COVID regimen; full of oral, and intravenous medication. Watching other patients in the ward gave me some solace but desperation was yet quite visible on my face. I had no attendant to listen to my worries. The next day I asked a young doctor, ‘how is my disease?’. This young doctor having very little experience of ailing people’s psychology brazenly said, ‘your disease can go either way’ because your underlying health issue and age are not on your side’. With these words, I sank several notches deep into depression and desperation. I thought I have fifty-fifty chances of defeating the virus and survive, so I took a pledge with myself to explore the positive fifty per cent.

Being designated COVID special ward-6 was unique in many ways. On one hand, some serious patients were fighting for their survival and others were watching desperately. The staff was remarkably helping, sympathetic and caring, particularly, the paramedics. There were several unique characters especially among the attendants who were either source of entertainment or confusion. During my ten days, in ward No-6 no senior officer or administrator visited the place even after many issues and misunderstandings. I made several calls to senior authorities about the unruly behaviour of an attendant. Instead of listening to me and resolving the issue, they gave it a different colour. Like any hospital even here attendants, especially those accompanying the so-called important people were a nuisance.

It is almost three months now I am out of the hospital but the virus is haunting me every time. Post-COVID the virus makes your living more painful. The only difference is the hope of survival! The first twenty days after discharge from the hospital were so painful and stressed that I could hardly sleep, and keep my cool. The virus has done its job now, we have to have a positive approach to deal with the aftermath and restore some semblance of life. However, it is easier said than done. Post-COVID clinics have to become proactive and get the survivors back on track. Patients require more emotional than physical attention.

Whatever the origin, we have to treat this virus seriously. Social distancing, face mask, and hygiene can stop the spread of this virus but our scientists and healthcare people have to be extra cautious and vigilant. Viruses are quite deceptive, that too when it is said that Corona is engineered. So mankind has to be extra vigilant on all fronts. It is a true that virus that makes you sick; sick beyond your imagination.