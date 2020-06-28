Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
NARGIS BASHIR
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 10:50 PM

NEET: On your way to becoming a doctor

Students preparing for this prestigious exam would be quite anxious at the moment since the exam calendar got disturbed
Representational Pic

How long  the confrontation between the visible and the invisible will last, only time will tell and it truly seems to be  inexorable. Currently the most respected professionals throughout the world are doctors & other medical staff because of their endless & back breaking efforts. At the frontline in the fight against the deadly virus they are  immensely contributing. In the midst of the  tussle between humans and the virus  they are the most suffering  and most vulnerable  individuals , thus really the heroes in this crisis.

The students preparing for NEET exam need to realize the importance of their future profession since they will be the future doctors. In our society  it’s the dream of  almost every parent that their children should become doctors, and  today we have realized that how  much doctors are valuable to a society.

It is quite natural that  students who  are preparing  for this prestigious exam would be quite anxious at this moment since the exam calendar got disturbed. But one positive thing is they got some extra time for preparation. During this horrible situation when the functioning of the whole world has stopped, one thing  that has not stopped and it is not possible even for this invisible entity to stop it, that’s TIME. The clock is ticking continuously, making best use of this extra time would be quite fruitful. Dare to get that noble profession that will enable you to make work for other people. We people are sitting inside our comfort  zones but doctors along with other medical staff are working tirelessly in hospitals dealing with hundreds and thousands of infected individuals every day putting their lives at risk, since the hope of every infected patient lies in doctors.

It is really difficult to concentrate on a goal during any uncertain situation but not impossible. There are successful people who really distanced themselves from various distractions like when JK Rowling  wrote her famous Harry Potter novels she literally isolated herself from social media and it was the period when  there was rise in technology. When she was asked about this she said that pen and paper were her priorities at that moment. Bill Gates  conducted think weeks,   he used to spend  time in total isolation along a lakeside cottage  to do nothing but read and write big thoughts.

There is uncertainty all around,  so really important to be patient and keeping your aim in mind because life without an aim is like a boat without rudder. Dear students be consistent and pursue your studies with determination and passion. After all cracking this prestigious exam is the key to getting to that noble profession. If becoming a doctor has really been your own aim and passion, you will  definitely dare to  get that white coat and a medical device called stethoscope hanging round the neck of a doctor, you were always dreaming from so many years. No matter how worse the situation, every sunset is followed by a sunrise.

Nargis Bashir is pursuing M.Sc Geography from Kashmir University.

