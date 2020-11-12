NEP 2020: Implications for school education

After national policy of education 1986, the landmark document national education policy 2020 has been made public. The policy has given due weightage to the dynamic indicators of growth and development at different levels of education.

In the educational ladder of the country, the most vital part remains the school education. The entire educational landscape actually rests on the strength of school system. In this perspective school education has to play a dominant role in adding extra strength to the educational landscape.

What the new education policy looks at:

National education policy 2020 recognizes every child as a complete entity and ensures balanced development of every child through education. It is a psychological fact that more than 90 percent of brain development occurs during the early childhood period. To achieve such goal the policy has rightly recommend preprimary education to make best use of child’s talent. The new educational structure that has been made public is 5+3+3+4. In the beginning of educational journey children must be well prepared by preparatory stage. Such a stage of education shall infuse confidence and readiness among the young buds to aspire for better things.

The entire cycle of school education is bound to be child centric so that education satisfies the purpose in a pragmatic sense. Such education shall revolve in the orbit of certainty and perfection.

Despite the fact our kindergarten system not so charming the policy plays a visionary role to achieve the desired outcome at the school level. Education at preprimary stage is bound to be empirical so that children learn by activities and engagement.

One more area of concern is related to the medium of communication which has been rightly stressed. The policy made mother tongue or regional languages as the medium of communication to teach children the best they can comprehend and apply too. In addition to this English as a foreign language will not be neglected. There is a paradigm shift in the domain of pedagogy, a drift from traditional to modern approach of teaching and learning process.

Considering school education as a foundation is the great merit of the document that may reform and rejuvenate the entire educational landscape of our country. It shows respect for education within the cultural matrix that is the real virtue one can have especially in the present world.

The document has a quality vision to transform school education at par with advanced educational systems which are more catchy and pragmatic. To achieve all such objectives a complete mission is at the back of the document which may steer the system to the desired orientation and destiny.

In addition to this, accountability at the school level has been strengthened. Schools are being graded on the bases of their educational stamina and visionary leadership to cherish the goals of modern India. School education must create virtuous students who are leaders of the future is the ultimate goal of the new document.

The modified educational structure has a promising role to play and expectations from all stakeholders who make up the education system are high.

Conclusion: The National education policy 2020 has to face challenges to transform the existing education system but the document has a strong ability to face all such changes to lead us to the world of perfection and satisfaction. New education system is a ray of hope for all children who aspire to be the responsible citizens. we all hope the dream comes true.

Suhail Salam Bhat is Assistant Professor Department of Education, GDC Pulwama.