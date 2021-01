The lights are off now,

Now the search is off.

The bulbs lit with the hope of hope,

Are burnt with the blind aim,

The strings that tied us,

Are let loose on the tree of life,

When Christmas is the merriest,

Go to the news at Kashmir.

When days hit the omega of whimpers,

And smoother is the fall of year,

One by one we lived our days,

Are now a series of plaints,

When New years is the happiest,

Go to the news at Kashmir.

The lights are off now,

Now the life is off.