Especial fulgent night
of wondrous fortune.
When stars sparkled
as usual.
But all bounds
of galaxies dwindled.
Universe halted.
Each particle congealed
and
motion turned still.
For an iconoclast
Epitome of honor
His Excellency
“Sayed-al-Mursaleen” (SAW)
Had to ascend
through the sphere
of seven Heavens
to the Sublime Throne.
Heart washed
with water of Zamzam
in a golden basin,
Over flown with wisdom
mercy and faith,
taken he was.
In the watches of night
from sacred mosque,
through Madinah
valley of Sina
and Bait-al-Lahem
to distant mosque,
on swift Buraaq
that put its feet
on farthest limit of sight.
A congregational prayer
of the prophets
led he.
Here upon
ascended towards Heavens.
Doors opened
fain angels greeted
and
salutations were exchanged,
till
an intangible pinnacle
where knowledge of all
beings exhausts,
whence what is beyond
none knew.
An ultimate limit
between Creator and Man
“Sidarat-ul-Muntaha”
was measured.
From thence shown
glimpses of
Bait-at-Mamur
paradise and hell,
presented he was
to the Divine presence.
Enraptured he witnessed
divine Glory and Manifestation
at closest propinquity.
Clement for humanity
healer of his followers,
forgot he not them
even at apex.
Repeatedly he
pled before Lord
for their ease.
For his love was seamless,
care supreme.
Night of Ascension
approaching dawn,
back he stepped
on terra firma.
With a message
to originate
a society weaved
with kindness and justice.
The lone Crusader
with uncommon
sublimity of thought
delicacy of feeling
power of imagination
courage of conviction,
hereby
delivered a word in season.
That moved
the World
the Beliefs
the Men
and
the Souls….
“Raah Yaq Gaam Hai Himat Kay Liyay Arash Barein
Keh Rahee Hai Yeh Mussalmaan Say Meraj Ki Raat…”