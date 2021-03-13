Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
Syeda Afshana
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 9:33 PM

Night of Ascension

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Especial fulgent night

of wondrous fortune.

When stars sparkled

as usual.

But all bounds

of galaxies dwindled.

Universe halted.

Each particle congealed

and

motion turned still.

For an iconoclast

Epitome of honor

His Excellency

 “Sayed-al-Mursaleen” (SAW)

Had to ascend

through the sphere

of seven Heavens

to the Sublime Throne.

Heart washed

with water of Zamzam

in a golden basin,

Over flown with wisdom

mercy and faith,

taken he was.

In the watches of night

from sacred mosque,

through Madinah

valley of Sina

and Bait-al-Lahem

to distant mosque,

on swift Buraaq

that put its feet

on farthest limit of sight.

A congregational prayer

of the prophets

led he.

Here upon

ascended towards Heavens.

Doors opened

fain angels greeted

and

salutations were exchanged,

till

an intangible pinnacle

where knowledge of all

beings exhausts,

whence what is beyond

none knew.

An ultimate limit

between Creator and Man

 “Sidarat-ul-Muntaha”

was measured.

From thence shown

glimpses of

Bait-at-Mamur

paradise and hell,

presented he was

to the Divine presence.

Enraptured he witnessed

divine Glory and Manifestation

at closest propinquity.

Clement for humanity

healer of his followers,

forgot he not them

even at apex.

Repeatedly he

pled before Lord

for their ease.

For his love was seamless,

care supreme.

Night of Ascension

approaching dawn,

back he stepped

on terra firma.

With a message

to originate

a society weaved

with kindness and justice.

The lone Crusader

with uncommon

sublimity of thought

delicacy of feeling

power of imagination

courage of conviction,

hereby

delivered a word in season.

That moved

the World

the Beliefs

the Men

and

the Souls….

 “Raah Yaq Gaam Hai Himat Kay Liyay Arash Barein

Keh Rahee Hai Yeh Mussalmaan Say Meraj Ki Raat…”

