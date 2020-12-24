NOOR AHMAD TRALI | Where old meets new

Moulana Noor Ahmad Trali scion of an illustrious family of Hazrat Moulana (Hafiz) Noor-ud-Din Trali, the famous Islamic Scholar and preacher, was born on 3rd of February 1942 at Tral Payeen. Noor is related to his father while as Ahmad bears relation with his grandfather Moulana Ahmadullah. Molvi Noor Ahmad received his basic education from Talim-ul-Islam Tral and was admitted in the same school on 03/04/1949 C.E , (Ist Rajab 1368 Hijri ) vide Admission No. 415. He left this Institution on 25 April 1955 C.E after qualifying as Molvi. In 1961 C.E. he got admission in Madinat-ul-Uloom, Hazratbal, Srinagar Kashmir where he studied under the guidance of reputed and renowned Islamic Scholar Moulana Abdul Kabeer , who was heading the Institution as Principal. After qualifying as Molvi Fazil from Madinat-ul-Uloom, Hazratbal, he was appointed as a teacher in Education Department Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir. His first appointment as a teacher was at Khadi, Banihal. Besides his honest services in the department he played a pivotal role in giving sermons about morality, honesty, integrity and discipline of life. It is due to his strenuous efforts that a Dar-ul-Uloom stands established at such a distant place that is Khadi Banihal, and people of Banihal owe a lot to his great services.

His father Maulana Noor-ud-Din Trali, heading Talim-ul-Islam Tral, was adamant to resign as Principal as he was not keeping his health well. Since there was no choice for replacement, the stakeholders in the Anjuman motivated and compelled Moulana Noor Ahmad to head the Institution. Sacrificing his government service he accepted the offer. Moulana Noor Ahmad left his Govt. job and joined the Institution as Principal in 1973 C.E.

Moulana Noor-ud-Din Trali had established the Madrassa at old market in a Kacha Building comprising 10 rooms, with a land area of 1 Kanal. After taking charge as Principal, and later as Mohtamim, there was great expansion in infrastructure. A hostel building in front of the old school was constructed with a capacity of 6 rooms. Due to swelling of enrollment of students a new structure was built comprising 33 rooms, including Administrative department, Auditorium, Science Lab, Computer Lab, Smart Classroom, and with arrangements for toilets, drinking water and ablution seats. Presently Girls High School from Pre Nursery to 10th with an enrollment of 710 stands housed in it.

In 2000 C.E Dar-ul-Uloom for boys was established under the patronage of Late Moulana. Later on, a new building structure with hostel facilities was constructed at Panzinag adjacent to old Bus stand Tral. At present 85 students are enrolled for Hifz , Molvi Aalim and Molvi fazil. A new double storey building having 15 rooms including lecture halls, office, and library is also functional .

In 2008 it was under the dynamic leadership of late Moulana that an initiative to establish a college for girls was taken as there was need for such an institution. The dream of the society was fulfilled under Moulana’s patronage. Girls from all areas of Kashmir valley stand enrolled in the college which has shown exemplary results in various degree exams.

The girl students of Islamia Oriental College are housed in a magnificent four storey building equipped with all necessary arrangements including lift services. The enrollment of Banat Institution is 243. The area of land under three building structures with open compound measures 8 kanals. The Girls Hostel is provided with 24×7 electricity backup, and a suitable and peaceful environment for studies as well as recreation is ensured.

Due to paucity of space a new structure for Boys High School was raised at Bajwani near Govt. Degree College Tral, about 1 Km from Bus Stand Tral. The campus is spread over a vast area of 24 Kanals of land. The school has all modern gadgets for quality education. 234 students are enrolled from Class 5th to 10th.

A spacious playground in front of the campus is used for co-curricular activities. The latest addition to the infrastructure is the Jamia Masjid where Friday congregations are organized.

The Jamia Masjid occupies an area of 4 Kanals of land including a big compound on its eastern and southern sides. The Masjid can accommodate more than 5000 people for prayers.

The orphans, poor, and destitute students in all the Institutions are provided with full/partial fee concession. In Dar-ul-Uloom, the students enrolled are provided free accommodation, catering services, and books, besides medical treatment.

It was under the pious leadership of Late Moulana that the organization purchased a fleet of 16 vehicles plying on different routes to transport students without any inconvenience.

Late Moulana was a visionary and a blend of old and new ideas. He was the Imam and Khateeb and thousands of people were attending his sermons during Fridays. People from distant areas of Kashmir valley, belonging to different schools of thought, attended his Majalis. It is an established fact that people on Shabi Qadar, during Ramzan, would wait eagerly to attend Moulana’s prayers. Annual congregations, especially seerat conferences, were organized under his magnetic personality in which distinguished scholars and ulama of different schools of thought participated, from Kashmir and outside as well. He was a member of all Islamic Organizations and was held in high esteem by all schools of thought.

Late Moulana was a scholar par excellence. Besides publishing a bimonthly Journal namely, Dawat-i-Haq, he authored several books, that include: Iman Mufasil, Haqooq-o-Fariaz , Masoora Duain, Tareekai Haj, Peer-u-Mureed, Takseem-e-virasat, Salatu-u-Nabi

Moulana would also organize Haj training programmes annually.

Moulana left for his heavenly abode on 10th December 2020, Thursday, at 10:47 PM, at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, after a brief illness. He was laid to rest in his ancestral grave yard at Tral on 11th of December 2020 (Friday) at 11:30 am after thousands of people offered Nimazi Jinaza that was led by Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi, Mohtamim Dar-ul-Uloom Rahimya Bandipora.

Scholars, ulama, educationists, social reformers, politicians, NGOs, Traders, Bar Association, members from minority communities, and various political parties paid rich tributes to the late Moulana.

Different TV channels, journalists and editors of newspapers and journals also paid glowing tributes to the Late Moulana. The stakeholders of M.T.I Trust/Charitable Society, Majlis Aamila, General Council, and the staff members working in different Institutions were all tears while biding adieu to their mentor, guide and philosopher.