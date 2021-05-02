Not possible as per norms

‘Then students will qualify exams of two classes in one year, which is technically impossible’

The CBSE students who were declared qualified in their 2021 class 10th examination are treated ineligible for their admission in class 11th in JK Board of School Education (BOSE) affiliated schools.

The students are denied admission in the JKBOSE affiliated schools saying the move was not possible due to technical reasons.

“These students have qualified their class 10th exams from CBSE board in 2021 and if they will be granted admission in class 11th, their exam will be held in the same year (2021) which ultimately will be treated like qualifying exams of two classes in one year,” joint secretary JKBOSE, Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak told Greater Kashmir.

“Qualifying exams of two classes in one year is not possible as per the JKBOSE norms. Even these students will also face problems while pursuing higher studies,” he said.

The joint secretary JKBOSE said the CBSE used to declare the class 10th results in August after which the students would seek admission in JKBOSE schools in the next admission session.

“But this year, the CBSE cancelled the class 10th exams and declared the result early and students feel they will lose one academic year which is not the case,” he said.

Notably, they announced the cancellation of class 10th exams and decided that the result of the students will be declared by the Board on the basis of internal assessment of the students.

“Scores of parents are desirous to migrate wards from CBSE to JKBOSE but on approaching the JKBOSE Srinagar, our kids were denied admission on the pretext that only those students are eligible for admission in class 11th in 2021 whose result was declared by March 31 and students of CBSE are eligible for the same only in 2022,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a parent.

Notably, the JKBOSE declared the result of the annual regular 2020 class 10th examination on February 26.

“If our wards are denied admission they will unnecessarily lose one precious academic year,” he said.

The parents appealed to the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for his intervention and take a lenient view on humanitarian grounds to grant admission to these students as a one time relaxation of rules.

Meanwhile an official in JK Board said the issue was already discussed by the administrative department of school education and a report was sought from JKBOSE as well. “We submitted our report in line with our norms,” the official said.

The official, however, said the government can take a view on the issue and help the students by giving one time relaxation of rules.

Administrative Secretary School Education Department, Bishwajeet Kumar Singh when contacted ruled out the possibility of giving admission to these students in class 11th in the current academic session. “It is not possible and will be against the set norms,” he said.