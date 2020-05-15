Not the usual Ramadhan

The holy month of Ramadhan is dedicated to prayer, recitation of the noble Quran, introspection and fasting during the sunlight hours. Fasting from dawn to dusk during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include prayer and charity. Meals are served before dawn and after sunset. The meal before dawn is called “Suhoor”, the one after sunset is known as “iftar”. Ramadhan is the month during which prophet Mohammad (PBUH) started receiving the divine revelation of the Holy Quran from God. It is meant to be a month of charity.

Around 1.8 billion Muslims fast for Ramadan. This blessed month unites people from all over the world. Ramadan does not only mean to abstain from food and drink, it is also a time of deep contemplation and service to God and a time of charitable generosity.

Islam is a religion which sees its followers help the poor and less fortunate throughout their lifetimes. While hungry and thirsty throughout the fasting day, it gives a constant reminder of the suffering of the poor.

Ramadhan allows worshipers to concentrate their minds on devotion to their faith through prayers, expressing gratitude, seeking forgiveness and helping the needy.

Ramadhan is typically a time of gathering friends and relatives for Iftaars, arranging special Iftaars for those who cannot afford it in mosques, hospitals and streets. Mosques packed with worshipers attending the prayers.

But this time it is a bit different, why?

I will tell you why.

As all of us know that these are testing times for the entire world. The Coronavirus pandemic has shaken the world beyond expectations, affecting almost 3.3 million people and killing more than 200,000. Not only its spread or its death rate is an issue but it is impacting the world beyond measure. Countries around the world are implementing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. There is a nationwide lockdown in many countries and almost a third of the planet’s population is under some form of restriction. A situation leaving Muslims locked in their houses, meaning no lavish iftaars, no gatherings and no prayers in the mosques. But of course people still can pray at home or eat a not so lavish dinner but there are people struggling for a few morsels. While Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, there are some Muslims and non-Muslims who cannot eat because they do not have food, there are people who do not have shelter, and the times are so tough and painful that there are even people with rolls of money but due to the present circumstances sleep empty stomach. Ramadhan is an opportunity of helping our brothers and sister, serving the humanity. Muslims comprise almost a quarter of humanity. If we start to act like we are supposed to we can make a huge difference.

Charity can not only be done through money, clothes or food but through all other stuff. If one can do nothing, even a small act of a sincere greeting or a hearty smile can make a difference in these stressful times.

Ramadhan is a time of sheer happiness and love not just for the individuals or families but most importantly for sharing it with those who are less privileged.

Ramadhan comes and goes every year and it changes us for a month, for a month we act like humans, we act like true Muslims, we do charity, we purify ourselves from all bad habits and learn some good ones in their place, we learn self-discipline and self-control, we do not speak or act in a negative manner but what happens to us on the very day this blessed month is over.

We forget everything, all the bad habits return, curses and lies fill our lives and it is the homecoming of all the negativities.

This year is really different; it not only has the peace and blessings of Ramadhan but the lessons and the morals of the Coronavirus. If we still do not change ourselves for good then I am afraid we should hang our heads in shame as we were the one responsible for making this world we inhabit a better place to live in, but we have done the exact opposite.