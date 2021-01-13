On getting published in APA Journal

Dr. Habibullah Shah proved that if you follow things in a dedicated way you can achieve your target. His research paper got published in the American Psychological Association (APA) where the rejection rate is 95% at the editorial desk and this paper took Dr. Shah’s seven precious years to work on, painstakingly. For your kind information we want to mention here that this APA Journal ‘American Journal of Orthopsychiatry’ is indexed in the major Index databases which includes Science Citation Index (SCI) and is ranked among the top ten journals in the field of psychology and social work with impact factor of 1.79. Getting published in this reputed association is extra difficult while living in Kashmir where most of times internet plays hide and seek and curfews or lockdowns are common.

In this paper Dr. Shah has discussed trauma in which he explored post-traumatic stress cases among school children impacted by armed conflict in Kashmir. To publish in APA journal is a landmark in itself. Dr. Habibullah Shah, whose publication came into one of the global leading associations hails from Lolab valley of Kupwara, and is currently working in Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir (DDE, KU) as an Assistant Professor. Dr. Shah has completed his graduation from Amar Singh College Srinagar and then he completed his post-graduation from Department of Education where he was a Gold Medalist. Dr. Shah has pursued his Master of Philosophy from the same university on Deschooling Philosophy. Meanwhile, he qualified UGC-NET and got appointed in the DDE, KU. Here his thirst for knowledge did not stop and he continued to read and write for different journals and newspapers. During his services he got admission in various universities for his Doctoral Research Programme but he had chosen Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi because of its academic reputation and research exposure. He became the first Kashmiri doctoral student in the School of Education of JNU. Despite having a family, he took study leave and left his native place to quench his thirst for knowledge. In his doctoral research work he explored the educational issues of Kashmir valley. Despite socio-political disturbances in Kashmir he has done his field work for data collection here and completed his research within a stipulated time under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Arvind Kumar Mishra.

He used to teach philosophy because he believes that philosophy furbishes the minds and opens the door of knowledge. He also believes that to compromise with academics means to contaminate the ocean of knowledge. Besides teaching, the university has assigned him some administrative assignments which include coordination of Distance mode B.Ed. Programme and coordination of Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) KU. He has served as an editor and reviewer to the various research journals including ‘Sage Open’ and the ‘The Communications’. In his research career he is published in various national as well as international journals. In addition to this he has several books in his credit. Dr. Shah is currently the member of Comparative Education Society of India, New Delhi (CESI) and American Educational Research Association, USA (AERA). He has participated in various national as well as international conferences. Dr. Shah has been invited by reputed institutions which include University of Tehran (Iran) for extension lectures and consultation meetings.

Being scholars working under Dr. Shah, we have seen his dedication and commitment towards teaching and other academic work. He frequently says hard work has no alternative. He often used to study after official hours. This enthusiasm and hard work paid him this time in unique style and he became the first researcher from the education discipline to publish his research findings in the top Journal of American Psychological Association (APA) USA. After the publication he told us in a congratulatory message that “in order to gain something one has to be ready to scarifice anything”. Dr. Shah has been congratulated by different researchers and academicians from different corners of the globe. Dr. Shah has posted a simple quote of Rumi in our research group that “Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.”

Being scholars of Dr. Shah we must say that we are feeling proud to pursue our research under his guidance. He never makes us feel like working under a supervisor, instead he works as co-researcher with all the scholars. Dr. Habib is more than an educator and is playing guiding roles into the lives of students. Being scholars of Dr. Shah we have observed frequently that Shah is there when we need him most. He always encourages us in every aspect of academics and at the same time he accepts our failings.

This piece is written together by Mehraj, Mudasir, Ronak, Rohi and Showkat, all Research Scholars at Department of Education, University of Kashmir.