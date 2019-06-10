This refers to Dr. Nyla Ali Khan’s article ‘Evaluating INC’ (GK 3rd June 2019), with regard to unitary concept of nationalism. That the national political parties have subscribed to the challenges of basic principle of democracy is partially true. Indian constitution is basically unitary in character with little federal touch. We have three lists, such as central, concurrent and state list. On the central list only the parliament makes the legislation and on the state list, the state legislature is empowered to pass the law where as both centre as well as state make laws on the concurrent list. Therefore it is not the political organizations or parties who are responsible for making our system of democracy as unitary in character but it is the father of the constitution who has made it like that while framing the draft of constitution after proper thought.

I do not agree with the author’s views blaming only Jawahar lal Nehru for “financial and fiscal integration of the state and making Supreme court as the undisputed arbiter in J&K and the application of the fundamental rights that the Indian constitution guaranteed to its citizens to the populace of J&K as well but with stipulation’’ She in other words makes INC responsible for weakening the Article 370. Actually it is not the national political parties alone but our state mainstream leaders particularly from Kashmir who are wholly and solely responsible for making Article 370, which used to give us the maximum autonomy, an empty shell. G.M. Sadiq tops the list of state leaders who applied central laws and jurisdiction of Supreme Court through the state legislature by making amendments in the J&K constitution. But it is also a hard fact that democracy in J&K has never been allowed or promoted to grow its roots, right from the formation of state constituent Assembly.

The members of state constituent assembly were nominated and not elected when SMA headed the state government as PM. And even when G.M. Bakshi took the reigns after SMA was arrested, the democracy suffered to the hilt. It was during that period that the Dy. Commissioner of district would play a decisive role in selecting the MLA’s by rejecting the nomination papers of other opposite candidates on one pretext or other. Even some legislators would be known as Khaliq made MLAs. During Sadiq Saeb’s time the situation did not improve but even got worsened. It is a historical fact that once Mir Qasim went to Delhi along with some MLA’S to meet P.M of time Mrs. Indira Gandhi and requested her to change C.M of the time G.M. Sadiq as he had lost the confidence of the majority of MLAs. The PM rebuffed Mir Qasim and said that she knows how MLAs of JK assembly are elected and turned down his request. He returned to Kashmir disappointed. After so called 1975 accord, SMA was appointed as CM by Indira Gandhi, with the support of MLA’s of Congress party. There is no doubt that the 1977 and 1983 elections were fairly conducted. The mainstream political leaders are themselves responsible for weakening the structure of democracy as they all want to occupy the CM’s chair by hook or crook. Take the example of G.M Shah, he with few MLA’s of NC formed the government with the support of congress by dislodging the duly elected government of Dr. Farooq Abdullah unconstitutionally.

The rigging of few seats in 1987 elections destroyed the basic fabric of the democratic set up in Kashmir. After 1990, the fate of democracy is well known and how with small percentage of votes, the successful candidates for parliament or state legislative assembly are elected is no secret. This also puts a question mark on the very basic principle of majoritarian rule in democracy by the people. In Kashmir the democracy has never thrived and also the governance has failed due to inefficient handling and rampant corruption in administration. All the state political parties have been harping only on the slogan of protecting the Article 370 which has remained nothing but an empty shell. It is better not to blame centre and the governor but ourselves and our leaders. The democracy has no doubt been strengthening and flourishing day by day in other parts of J&K state like all districts of Jammu province and Ladakh division.

The INC is not alone to be blamed but has always been supported by the National Conference in dismantling the very structure of the democratic set up whether it is 1985 or 1987. In recently concluded Parliament elections, the NC and INC fought the elections on common platform, having made seat adjustments in Srinagar and Jammu parliament constituencies. In Kargil both NC and PDP had common candidate for Ladakh constituency. It will be better if the national parties take measures to further strengthen the unitary system of democratic set up so that very less scope is left for state political leader to siphon the federal funds and play with emotions of innocent people of Kashmir.

Abdul Rashid Khan (IPS) is a former IGP