On Parents' Day

One of the precious gifts the Almighty has granted us – Parents. Their presence is priceless. A father acts as a guardian of the kinfolk. A mother manages everything. A dad shapes the members of the family while striking a balance between being harsh and humble.

A mother deals with the personal matters of the family with delicacy and dainty. She holds the beads together and strengthens the components. Together, they bring up their offsprings as a gardener. They give them the best even if that costs them much.

Nobody on this earth is as faithful as parents are to their children. They do all they can and never ask for returns. They are the best examples of unconditional and irrevocable love. A parent never fails to fulfill obligations towards children.

This Sunday, we observe Parents’ Day. It’s a global event with a global audience. It recognizes, supports and uplifts the role of parents in raising children across the globe. The United Nations (UN) established this day as an official day. In 1994, President Clinton signed into a law the concerned bill—originally introduced by Trent Lott, a Republican Senator. Since then, the United States (US) has been honoring this day every year.

Globally, Parents’ Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of July. The spirit and soul of the celebrations is to care for our parents. The intention is to make children understand the needs of parents. It is time to highlight, understand and address issues concerning them. Today this section of our society is the most neglected one. Children have forgotten their responsibilities towards parents. We even hurt them.

What are the major issues faced by parents, and senior citizens?

Some of the major problems and issues faced by parents today include loneliness, boredom, isolation and neglect. We leave our parents to the mercy of God. We do not spend time with them. We do not take them along on outings and social gatherings.

This kills them. Loneliness and neglect are silent killers. This is the biggest problem. Similarly, domestic abuse and coercion are rampant. A recent study reveals that out of every ten old-age couples, six are forced to leave their homes. There are over 81 million old people in our country. Alarmingly, out of them, 40 percent face domestic abuse of one or the other form. Many of us force our parents to work.

In addition to this, lack of adequate, proper and timely healthcare and medical attention are the other issues concerning parents. Since they are dependent on other family members to go for regular checkups, treatment, tests, and consultations, these aspects often are ignored. Delayed and improper treatment has negative consequences. As a result, our senior citizens become prone to some diseases like Alzheimer’s, high and low blood pressure and so on.

What are the responsibilities of children towards their parents?

1. Time: The best gift a human may give to another human being is time. Time is precious. Giving someone your time turns out to be miraculous. Spending evenings and holidays with parents have amazing effects. It soothes them. It lightens their load. They forget their agony and anguish for some moments. It cheers them up. Spending time with them is the cure for countless complaints. Looking at the loving faces of their children is the biggest source of their satisfaction. For them, seeing all children—safe, sound and together—is the world. Therefore, devote them your time, talk to them, smile at them, and laugh with them.

2. Let them socialize: We must not forget that our parents have social needs, like all of us. They need to socialize. They want to go to their relatives and friends. They too have a social circle wherein they discuss and feel comfortable. Giving them opportunities to socialize would go a long way in keeping them comfortable. Bring them to social gatherings. Have them participate in your jovial congregations and events. Go out on a picnic with them. Take them along on a vacation once in a while. This way they would not feel ignored. They would feel that they are valued.

3. Look after their health: The age-old truth “health is wealth” holds here more than anywhere else. A healthy body and a healthy mind are prerequisites to a satisfied soul. A healthy parent is a happy parent. He is peaceful and playful. This is a bitter truth of life that nowadays everyone sustains oneself with the help of medications. With age come health issues. With the result, our senior citizens need to follow strict drug schedule. Help them stick to this plan. Take them to doctor whenever need arises. Do not delay treatments. Motivate them to follow healthy habits. Never compromise on their wellness.

4. Respect and value their opinions and decisions: One of the best ways to promote and propel people is to encourage them to participate in decision-making. Behavioral scientists have proved that allowing and encouraging participation in decision-making boosts individuals. It makes them happy and stimulated. It develops a sense of belonging and respect. Provide your parents the authority they deserve. Let them have their say with respect. Let them make decisions whenever possible.

When parents grow old, they tend to become tender. It’s the little things that matter to them. A smile and chuckle cost nothing but achieve a lot. This Parents’ Day let us remember what our parents have done for us throughout their lives. Let us perform our part to repay this debt. Whatever you are today, you owe it to your parents. Express your gratitude to them. Thank them.