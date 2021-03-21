One Day Seminar on LOCF and Career Counselling held at GDC Sogam (Lolab) Kupwara

A one-day Seminar on “Learning Outcomes Based Curriculum Framework (LOCF)-cum-Career Counselling” was organized by GDC Sogam (Lolab) Kupwara on 18th March 2021 with the objective to aware students about the vision, mission and scope of LOCF as well as to acquaint them with various employment opportunities at various levels after Graduation.

The seminar was organized under the patronage of Prof. M Shafi Lone (Principal, GDC Sogam). The Convener was Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah (Education), while Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray (AP, Islamic Studies) and Dr. Ayaz Mahmood Dar (AP, Chemistry) were the Coordinators and Prof. Nazir A. Ganaie (AP, Physics) acted as the Rapporteur. Prof. Gh. Nabi Lone ( Principal, GDC Kralpora, Kupwara) graced the occasion as the chief guest, who in his Presidential Remarks stressed on the fact that teaching-learning process is reciprocal in nature in which both teacher and students continue to learn.

In his welcome address, Prof. M Shafi Lone stressed on the fact that both LOCF and career counselling are inter-connected. He also highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is aimed at resolving drawbacks of the hitherto prevalent educational system. Pointing out problems faced by graduates, he explained that they don’t find employment because they lack skills. In his Seminar Introduction, Prof. Shah pointed out that no educational system is complete without curriculum as it is the foundation on which the educational system is built. And that the students need to improve their writing and communication skills.

Five Resource persons shared their views on LOCF and Career Counseling in this Seminar. Dr. M Iqbal Rather (AP Biochemistry, GDC Kulgam) put forth the fact that learning outcomes of Science subjects include understanding of basic scientific principles, gaining proficiency, applying scientific reasoning and data analysis. Dr. Aabida Quansar ( AP Islamic Studies, GDCB Sopore), while breaking the myth about nature and scope of Islamic Studies, briefed that Islamic Studies is the study of Islam as a complete socio-political-economic way of life. She also talked about remedial measures for repairing faults lines through LOCF and highlighted the scope of the subject at global level.

Mr. Nizam U Rehman Wani ( District Employment Officer Kupwara) made students aware about employment opportunities for youth of Kashmir in agro-allied, Horticulture/ Floriculture and Livestock/ Fisheries entrepreneurship. He emphasised the need of entrepreneurship development and promotion of local crafts for generation of revenue. Dr. Ibrahim Khaja ( AP Political Science, GDC Handwara) threw light on various requisite qualities for a student to achieve success and asked students to make optimum use of libraries for their career development. Mr Gh. Mohd Beigh, (father of IAS qualifier Ms Nadia Beigh) shared his experience as a father-cum- teacher and how he let his daughter chose Humanities subjects over Science because she had self-analysed that she would do better in the former which she proved recently.

In the valedictory session, mementos and certificates were distributed among the guests, the resource persons and trophies and certificates to students who had helped the college in various extra-curricular activities. The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Sajad Ahmad (English). Various faculty members of the college, including Dr. Musharaf Rehman (Zoology), Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad (Kashmiri), Prof. Qaiser Bashir (EVS), Prof. Mohd. Rafi (Economics), Mr Amir Amanullah (Librarian) and other staff members, representatives from BHSS Sogam, GHSS Sogam, BHSS Tikipora and other higher secondary schools also participated in this Seminar.