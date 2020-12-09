PART I | Chinar in Kashmir

The beginning of autumn, mid-September to ending-November, sets a change in entire landscape of the valley of Kashmir. Everywhere, green foliage begins growing yellow & farmers’ harvesting in farms & gardens pervades the scene. It all brings with it change in the valleyites’ eating & wearing habits, lasting till arrival of spring in March. But, it is not turning pale of ordinary leaves & their consequent fall from the trees that the valley’s autumn has the fame for. It is the changing hues of special foliage of the magnificent plane trees, Chinars, & their fall in curly, brittle, twisted & crisp shapes on the ground that mark the onset of autumn in the valley. The grandeur of chinars, fast-changing colours of their five-lobed leaves, from deep green to soft ember, golden yellow to blood-red, & then their graceful fall, the fiery ambience in the chinar sanctuaries, all over, is so conspicuous, so eye-catching, in Kashmir’s fall, for the lookers’ eyes, as instilling in them a thought that cries out in admiration: Eureka! These are the gorgeous trees that are living heritage of the valley of Kashmir since centuries. All landscapes down the hillsides, cities & towns are flanked by the elegant towering chinars in the environs everywhere in the valley. The splendour of the tree is its deep green shade in spring-summer days turning to fiery-share in autumn-days. Hence, the Persian name, Chinar: Fame, Fire, Blaze!

Ban on Felling: Following the abrogation of special status of J&K by GOI on 5th August, 2019, the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 was repealed under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. To remind ourselves, under the “repealed” J&K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, as was amended in 1997, permission for felling trees [including chinars] on private-lands was deleted. But, under the Land Revenue Act, 1996(SVT), which [Act] has been “retained” under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, chinar, among other specified trees, is classified as Royal-Tree of Kashmir requiring lopping permission from Deputy Commissioner concerned, even if the tree may be standing on one’s private-land. But the tree is not notified under the Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969 that has been ‘retained’ under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. Under the name of dried & dead, tarring & macadamizing roads, & the developmental work, road-widening on highways, chinars in Kashmir have been cruelly axed with permissions from the local authorities. An official report of 1970 had claimed there lived 42,000 chinars in Kashmir that year which, according to a research work of 2004 ( M S Wadoo), was reduced to just 17,124 chinars as on ending 2004, in all districts of the valley, which meant that an approximate number of 25,379 of trees were lost over a period of just over 34 years. And,apprehension has been expressed that if the scale of destruction of chinars continued so rapidly, at unkind hands of locals, then the heritage plant may be lost in a span of two decades. On the basis of reports of J&K Floriculture Department, the count of chinars was 35,805 in 2015 which included chinars of all sizes & ages. However, according to a report carried in Mail Online India 29-11-2013, it has been decided by the government in 2013 that every year 5000 chinars are to be planted in the valley & March 2021 will observed as Chinar plantation day of Kashmir. In view of large-scale complaints from ecologists, environmentalists & NGOs against reckless felling & looping of chinars, the government imposed ban on it in 2009. Even during the Dogra Rule, felling of the “Royal Tree” of chinar, which was considered the government property, without the special permit from the Maharaja, was not allowed. But, Sir Richard Temple (1826-1902) , who visited the Mughal gardens on June 23rd, 1859 has sadly recorded in his diary that “enormous damage was done to the plane trees all over Kashmir” during those days even & “nowhere so painfully conspicuous as in the Shalimar Gardens”

A symbol of Harud: Except for tourist & Bollywood attraction over decades & the violence being now largely done to chinar-reality in autumn through photographic manipulations for aesthetic consumerism, (NYT 21-4-12) the locals & the authorities have collectively failed to give any formal recognition to chinar in autumn as symbol of Harud–Kashmir harvesting season–as it is & should have been done long before. Looking at its historical & cultural heritage, there should be & should have been, at official level, some specific thanksgiving, recognition, day associated with it. It is a suggestion to the government. Something like we know of it in America & Europe, as a mark of harvest of year’s labour & resilience of centuries.

Oldest chinar: According to an expert’s research work on chinars of Kashmir (M S Wadoo), the oldest chinar of Kashmir, which is also stated to be the largest in the world, exists in the mosque-precincts of Chattergam Chadoora, District Budgam of Kashmir. It is stated that it was planted in 1374 AD by Kashmiri saint Syed Abdul Qasim Shah Hamdani, a companion of patron saint of Kashmir, Syed Ali Hamdani. The circumference of the tree is 31. 85 metres and its height is 14.78 metres. The tree replaced the previous largest one at Bijbehara, Dara Shiku Bagh, district Anantnag (Islamabad) Kashmir which was 19.70 metres wide and 13.30 metres tall. The latter till discovery of the former in 2011 was considered the largest chinar in the subcontinent. For its full size growth, chinar takes 150 years with a height of25-30 meters & a girth of 50 feet sometimes.

History of Chinar: Cinar in Turkish, chinar in Persian, oriental plane or plane in English & platanus orientalis in Botany, has a history of antiquity. The cool shade offered by the beautiful foliage of the plane trees has always served as resort for meditation of sages & saints, philosophical debates of philosophers, contemplation of thinkers, poets, historians, orators & travelers across globe. In 4th century BC, the plane trees were planted in the gardens of Academy of Aristotle (322-384 BC), his successors, Theophrastus (286-370 BC) & Epicurus ( 271 -341 BC), outside Athens, from times immemorial. Greek Historian of ancient past, Herodotus, (484-425 BC), mentions of plane tree in the garden of ancient Greek kings. The ancient Roman elites cultivated plane trees in gardens of their villas and it is from the glorious days of that Roman Byzantine Empire that the plane trees became part of luxurious gardens of several European countries wherefrom it came to India. It is a native tree of Southeastern Europe, North America, Israel, Syria & Lebanon. Plane tree beautified all Persian or Iranian gardens & with spread of Islam from Arabia to Persia, to Turkey, Central Asia, North Africa & Spain, the model of Iranian gardens was transmitted to every part of Islamic world. In a typical Persian design of an Iranian garden, representing a celestial or Quranic garden, or paradise, inter alia, four plane trees are found planted at inner corners of the four sections of the Persian gardens. It goes without saying that there is a wealth of garden metaphors and allegories available in the poems of all the poets from Nizami’s Haft Paikar downwards to Sadi’s Gulistan and Bostan, Rumi’s Gazals, and Hafiz’s poems. Cypress tree is also part of Iranian or Persian layout of the gardens. The cypress symbolizes eternity as it does not lose its leaves, as an equivalent of lote tree or boundary tree of the Seventh Heaven in the Quran, according to Persian Sufi mythical & mystic thought wherefrom the inspiration for layout plan of the Persian gardens was drawn. Chinar symbolises earthly counterpart of Heaven’s tuba tree, a blissful place of Jannah, the great giver of shade, under the mystic philosophy. And, in Kashmir’s Mughal gardens, both the cypress & the plane tree or chinar, exist [ed] “holding each other by the hand and rivaling each other in beauty.” Chinar is called tree of paradise for its deep green foliage & refreshing, invigorating shade in hot summers, and, for that reason, this magnificent tree is chosen as the fitting abode for building its “nest by a beautiful feathered visitor to the valley called paradise-flycatcher or phambsheer or rangeh-bulbul in Kashmiri”.

According to a 17th century European traveler of Persia who is considered to be the best explorer of Persia till date, plane tree was the most common tree found everywhere in Isfahan city of Persia as the best preservative against air borne contiguous diseases & keeping salubrious atmosphere of Persia intact. He records in his diaries that since it was planted in & around Isfahan city of Iran, centuries before, there was no air pollution & no contagious diseases. This view is corroborated under the Zoroastrian cosmology that hastraced origin of plane tree to Iran. Tehran is called city of plane trees. So, the magnificent tree has been native of Persia.

(To be continued)