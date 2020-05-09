PoS as mini ATM

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is fueling digital drive, forcing people to embrace the technology driven solutions to conduct financial transactions. Among other digital channels of conducting financial transactions, it’s the use of point of sale (PoS) terminals which is picking up fast. The number of point of sale (POS) machines as on January 2020 was almost 5 million.

Precisely, the pandemic induced situation is triggering a shift in financial transactions, especially small transactions, where people are seen preferring not to draw cash from the ATM for spending, but directly do purchasing by swiping their debit as well as credit cards on the PoS machines at merchant establishments.

Now, to popularize the use of PoS machines the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week restated the information about the facility of cash withdrawals from point of sale (PoS) terminals. Actually, the facility of cash withdrawal at a PoS terminal was introduced by the RBI in 2009. But it didn’t pick.

The regulator has since the launch of the facility repeatedly tweaked rules, regulations and limits around the facility. In August 2015, the RBI had raised the withdrawal limit to Rs 2000 for Tier 3 and 4 centres on PoS withdrawals. In November 2016 amidst demonetization, RBI had raised the withdrawal limits uniformly for all centers to Rs 2000 and also waived off customer charges temporarily.

In June 2019, the regulator also chided banks for not implementing the facility, noting that the cash withdrawal facility at PoS terminals was not implemented in letter and spirit” RBI in a letter to bank heads once again re-iterated PoS withdrawal facilities and directed the banks to extend the facility at any merchant establishment designated by them.

Remarkably, the use of PoS channel to conduct digital transactions in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is proving the most convenient mode of making payments against purchases at merchant establishments. Now pushing PoS machines as mini ATMs will be fascinating as it will add more convenience to the customers and also create revenue stream for the merchants.

What is a PoS terminal?

A point-of-sale (POS) terminal is an electronic cash register which can process credit and debit cards. A customer needs to enter a card PIN to complete the transaction using the PoS terminal.

How merchants can install a PoS machine at their merchant

A merchant has to request the bank where he has an account to install PoS machines at his establishment.

What are the charges?

The end-customer does not have to pay any charges for swiping his or her debit/credit cards at the PoS terminals. However, the merchant has to pay the issuer bank what is known as merchant discount rate (MDR). The issuer bank is the one which installs the machines at the merchant establishment.

Which types of cards are allowed for withdrawing cash at PoS terminals?

Under the facility of cash withdrawal at PoS terminals, cardholders can withdraw cash using their debit cards and open system prepaid cards issued by banks in India. However, credit cards cannot be used under this facility. Cash can also be withdrawn at PoS terminals through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as well as through use of electronic cards that are linked with overdraft facility provided along with Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.

What is the limit of cash that can be withdrawn under this facility?

A cardholder can withdraw cash up to Rs.2,000/- per day per card in Tier III to VI centres. At Tier I and II centres, the withdrawal limit is Rs.1,000/- per day per card.

What are the charges for availing this facility?

Charges, if any, levied on cash withdrawals shall not exceed 1% of the transaction amount.

Is cash withdrawal facility available at all merchant establishments? How will a cardholder know if the facility is available at a particular merchant establishment ?

The facility is not available at all merchant establishments. The bank that deploys the PoS terminal (acquirer bank) designates merchant establishments for rendering such facility to the customers. The banks have their own processes of observing due diligence while selecting a merchant establishment for extending cash withdrawal facility at the PoS terminal. The designated merchant establishments have to clearly indicate / display the availability of this facility along with the charges, if any, payable by the customer.

Here customers have to note that they don’t have to pay any extra charges for using their credit/debit cards for making purchases at a merchant establishments, be it shops, hotels, restaurants, petrol pumps etc.

Can cash withdrawal be made on PoS terminals deployed by other banks (i.e. banks other than the card issuer)?

Yes. a cardholder can withdraw the cash from PoS terminal(s) at designated merchant establishment(s), irrespective of the fact whether the card issuer and the acquiring bank are same or not.

Is it necessary to purchase some goods / service from the merchant establishment for availing this facility?

The facility is available irrespective of whether the card holder makes a purchase or not.

(Inputs from the Reserve Bank of India website www.rbi.org.in)