PRATHAM reaches out to students amid COVId-19 lockdown

With a motive to improve the learning outcomes of the students and improve the academic standards, Pratham-a non-government organization is reaching out to the students across J&K amid the COVId-19 pandemic.

The organization has worked with the school education department for past five years on a large scale to improve learning levels of students across J&K.

“Various educational interventions have been taken in a variety of learning contexts. In the present crisis, Pratham is working on reaching children and make them engage in learning through our digital content,” said Zeeshan who supervising the functioning of the organization in J&K.

“Children want to learn, play and have fun and we ensure that their spirits are high, they have opportunities for engagement and learning in the process,” he said.

Zeeshan said they are initiating a digital content sharing exercise for children which can help parents and community members to make children learn even at their home through Pratham`s digital program.

“Pratham`s Digital content has been created for three domains – preparation for school, preparation for life and preparation for work. There is something for everyone under the age group of 3 to 14 years of age,” he said.

He said these resources have been created to encourage group and individuals to do activities and projects by themselves.

“Pratham has prepared individual assignment for children which are being shared to parents through our community volunteers,” he said.

Pratham is also launching a daily engagement activity with parents and children through WhatsApp. These curated WhatsApp messages can be shared widely. Called *Karona: Thodi Masti, Thodi Padhai.*

“These messages have video/audio content focused on hands-on learning activities. We are also sharing our content to those parents as well who don’t have access to internet or Smartphone through SMS,” he said.

The organization has so far covered 9366 students under their program amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.