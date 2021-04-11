President CTA calls on Sushma Chauhan

The president College Teachers Association (CTA) Prof Tariq Ashai called on administrative secretary Higher Education Department(HED), Sushma Chauhan at Civil Secretrait Jammu.

President CTA felicitated her for assuming the charge of administrative secretary higher education department J&K government.

Prof Ashai welcomed the incumbent secretary and hoped that the department of higher education will continue to progress under her dynamic guidance.

The secretary HED assured the president CTA with regard to scaling of higher education system and resolution of issues related to teaching fraternity.