Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
GK Education Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 10:57 PM

President CTA calls on Sushma Chauhan

GK Education Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 10:57 PM

The president College Teachers Association (CTA) Prof Tariq Ashai called on administrative secretary Higher Education Department(HED), Sushma Chauhan at Civil Secretrait Jammu.

President CTA felicitated her for assuming the charge of administrative secretary higher education department J&K government.

Trending News

DAK seeks COVID-19 vaccination for young population

Representational Image

Man dies during scuffle with relative over land dispute in Kulgam

Two houses were damaged in the gunfight at Semthan Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag which ended with the killing of two local militants, Towseef Ahmad Bhat and Aamir Hussain Ganie. Mir Wasim/GK

Police identify four of five militants killed in twin south Kashmir gunfights

People gather outside the residence of Nasir Ahmad Khan shot dead by unidentified gunmen Sunday afternoon, in Buchipora village of Magam in central Kashmir's Budgam. Photo: Special Arrangement/GK

Man shot dead by unidentified gunmen in central Kashmir's Budgam

Prof Ashai welcomed the incumbent secretary and hoped that the department of higher education will continue to progress under her dynamic guidance.

The secretary HED assured the president CTA with regard to scaling of higher education system and resolution of issues related to teaching fraternity.

Related News