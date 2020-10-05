President's ego

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

At the age of 74 and therefore in a high-risk group, President Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, which by far has killed over 200,000 in the United States alone. As far as his obesity is concerned which is a risk factor for a more severe form of the illness, the coming few weeks are going to be crucial. According to Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager and author of the book “Let Trump Be Trump,” Trump would usually go 14 to 16 hours without eating, then have a full McDonald’s meal of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a small chocolate shake for dinner, totaling 2,430 calories. Although White House has resisted revealing his health details in the past Trump is speculated of having an underlying condition as in November last year, he made an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center raising questions. Considering Trump’s overall physique, lifestyle, and health, his vulnerability to this virus is definitely a matter of concern, not only for him and his family but also for the political campaign which was about to kickstart in a month.

Now that the virus has infected the commander in chief, will Trump still downplay the pandemic as before? Will it still just be the flu or more? For that Trump needs to recover and my best wishes are with him.

How Trump made America The Worst hit Country by his Ignorance

Donald Trump’s lack of faith in science and his sheer ignorance has brought the United States on the verge of collapse. His leadership has been misleading especially in the pandemic, making things worse. Mr. Trump is the 7th most followed person in the world with 87 million Twitter followers. His reach is enormous and influential. And when such personalities on such high positions utter falsehood and canard, it has consequences. According to The Washington Post, President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years, averaging 14 lies per day. This has had a snowball effect on American people mostly trump supporters. From a Chinese virus to just flu to a harmless virus, Trump trivialized Covid-19 to such extent that today more than 200 thousand Americans are dead.

On Friday, February 7 Trump claimed that the coronavirus would weaken: “when we get into April, in the warmer weather — that has a very negative effect on that, and that type of a virus.”

It was too early to tell whether the virus’s spread would be dampened by warmer conditions. Trump had no clue and yet he said so, misleading people from the very beginning into this pandemic. His approach towards this disease has been so unfazed that on Wednesday, June 17 he said the pandemic is “fading away. It’s going to fade away.” Trump made this claim ahead of his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma when the country was still seeing at least 20,000 new daily cases and the second spike in infections was beginning. His constant fabricated statements and misleading actions have had a drastic impact on his supporters. He has repeatedly refused to wear masks and on one occasion Trump toured Pennsylvania mask distribution center without a mask. Trump even suggested that disinfectants could be used to treat the corona virus. He has persistently tried to spread misinformation, making it even more difficult for the health experts who try to control the situation.

Trump’s ignorance has made America blind and with 7.49 million cases American people are still finding it hard to follow the guidelines.

Trump cannot stand his failure and his arrogance is making America suffer

A public scolding of the C.D.C. chief Dr. Robert R. Redfield was only the latest but perhaps the starkest instance when the president had rejected not just the policy advice of his public health officials but the facts and information that they provided. A vaccine is not likely in the recent future but President Trump wanted it before the elections. And when Dr. Robert said the contrary, he got slashed. Trump’s arrogance is hindering medical work as well as the research. He has had a bad taste for Dr. Anthony Fauci too — director of the national institute of allergy and infectious diseases. And has been constantly sidelining him in press conferences. Donald Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue despite public health professionals’ warnings against large indoor gatherings during the pandemic. He has been blaming the Obama administration for his incompetence and even downplaying the COVID deaths as on 30th March he said keeping US Covid-19 deaths to 100,000 would be a ‘very good job’.

On Friday, March 13 Trump claimed that The Obama White House’s response to the H1N1 pandemic was “a full-scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now.” From the beginning, Trump has got praised by no one else but himself. His arrogance is not benefiting anyone, not even him. The way he calls every media platform — Fake news — and can accept neither his lies nor his incompetent work. From day one he has made American people suffer because of his arrogance. Be it the economy, health sector, or global agreements, Trump is arrogant at all levels and which is damaging the US not only internally but on the international level.

Trump’s esteem and ego is the last thing America would want

Even before the presidency, Donald Trump has worked this way — to relate every single thing to him. He wants credit for the things he has done, even for those he hasn’t. He wants a Nobel Peace Prize. He even had his name printed on relief checks distributed during the pandemic. Unless it’s not Donald nothing matters. Clearly, President Trump has ego issues and he can take extreme measures to preserve that. Even if that means to force health workers to prepare vaccine within an unrealistic timeline. Trump’s ego becomes deadly when it combines with his ignorance and arrogance. The resulting amalgam can do anything to survive. His ego has gotten in the way of COVID response because when one does not acknowledge that the system is at fault, there is no chance of improvement. The ego never lets you learn because it makes you feel perfect. This way America doesn’t need someone’s ego to give them a calm of deception even it is the commander-in-chief. America needs to panic, this is no time to relax.

Samiullah is a medical student