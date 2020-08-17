Preventing student suicide | It's a social responsibility

The suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and TikTok star Siya Kakkar has shocked their fans across the world. Suicide of such people (having huge fan following) proves deadly for the society because emotionally unwell fans follow them in ending their lives whenever they fail to face any difficult situation in life.

Globally, almost one million people commit suicide every year. The number of those who try and do not succeed is alarming, and a significant number of suicide cases are also not reported. Although, India constitutes an 18% population of the world but carries almost 30% global suicide rate which is a cause of great concern. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “India has the highest suicide rate in South-East Asia”. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the suicide rate in India has significantly increased from 06 per lakh in 1978 to 18 per lakh in 2019. In India, more than 02 lakh 40 thousand people commit suicide every year which is almost one person in 40 seconds.

Although, WHO has promoted Mental Health and Wellbeing Services which aim to reduce the suicide rate by 1/3 by 2030 but projections depict that in India, there will be hardly any reduction in suicide rate only because here the suicides are so common that everyday farmers, labours, students celebrities are committing it which puts an inkling on the minds of common masses and whenever they fail to face any challenge they also go for it.

How can one identify a person who is at risk of suicide? National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) suggested that if someone is putting affairs in order or giving away possessions or saying goodbye to family, friends, and relatives; planning & looking to buy or borrow the gears to finish an event, are the symptoms of suicide and should get immediate care.

Although every suicide is a unique and distinctive case but a good number of factors responsible are in common. Among internal factors, mental health crises are the major reason for suicide. While depression is the highest mental health risk factor, but other factors like anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, personality disorder, and schizophrenia, etc. are also leading factors. The external factors include individual crises related to the breakdown in relations, grey prospects, feeling incompetent to combat personal problems, chronic pain, illness, or failure in academics. Continuous variance, adversity, hostility, neglect, domestic violence, and a sense of loneliness are also stoutly associated with suicidal behavioural tendencies.

NCRB reported that in India more than 01 student commits suicide per hour. Every day the number of student suicides cross 30 and every year it touches almost 11000 which is a cause of worry.

Academic stress is responsible for mental distress which is directly proportional to probable academic problems of educational disappointment. Institution-related circumstances such as class tests, aspirations, study habits, supervision, rules and regulations of the institutions, the approach of teachers, grades, self-goals, imbalance between the real self and ideal self, competition induced by others including parents and teachers are the main sources of stress for students at different levels and its impact is extensive. The higher levels of such stress leads to poor academic performance and other areas of physical health are also affected. In addition to this, academic stress becomes a risk factor for psychopathology which ultimately leads to suicide.

How student suicides can be minimized in India? Different stakeholders have different roles to play. Although parents are facing some personal challenges due to various reasons including middle-age crises, or some business engagements, joint family issues, looking after their old-aged parents or in some cases heritage dispute settlements or facing some economic or health problems, but still they have to keep these problems aside, and have to play a very decisive role in making the future of their children especially when their children enter into a crucial stage of life where they direly need the support of their parents. Parents have to be very conscious of the fact that their children should be their first priority keeping aside their ideological, economic, social, or political preferences. They have to groom their children to that stature to become fully prepared to be the genuine takers of the leftover empire. So, parents should be the first one to identify the mental health issues of their children.

Thus, parents can play a very important role to prevent suicide fatality. They are the important suicide risk assessors and their information remains very helpful in making a proper estimation of risk. When educational institution informs parents about the risk, they need to take it very seriously and should get immediate counselling or psychiatric support for their children.

The prevention of suicide is incorporated with compassionate institutional ethos through various behavioural prospects. All teachers need to be observant and watchful towards the risk factors and warning signs of suicidal tendencies of students. An institution must focus to produce institutional values where students feel secure sharing such unrecognized tendencies and for that, a proper rapport is needed. Teachers should fully be trained to intervene when a student is identified at risk. They should conduct a risk assessment and inform parents and must provide counselling & referral to various services available. Some therapies like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavioural Therapy (DBT), can effectively be used to educate how to manage through stressful life dealings, attitudes, and emotions which may contribute suicidal tendencies.

Students can also play a significant role in preventing themselves from committing suicide. Students’ aim should be to learn and modify behaviour in desired directions. For modification, they require to develop bending capacity but for that ego is the basic impediment. Whenever they are directed by elders like parents and teachers to modify themselves they should take it in a positive way because elders have much experience at their back. Although, “success has many fathers and failure is an orphan”, still a student after not succeeding to achieve his objectives has to see and face the life in totality. Failure is not the end of the world because shortcuts are no solutions to the problems. Solutions come by facing and responding to the challenges boldly and strongly. Here, great personalities can help, how they have created big empires out of nothing and also how they have succeeded after facing numerous failures in their lives and it becomes a lesson for students to strive again and move forward.

To conclude, suicide among students has become a serious civic and public health problem. It is a complicated worry and therefore prevention efforts require management and teamwork among various agencies of society, including education, health, security, justice, and importantly the media. The efforts should be inclusive and comprehensive as no solitary approach is enough to address this complex problem.

DR. MOHAMMAD SAYID BHAT is Sr. Assistant Professor in Department of Education at C entral University of Kashmir.