Psycho-social vaccine in times of corona virus

Come 2020, and we see that this year does not have good news to offer. We are definitely living in difficult times. Terms like travel history, social distancing, covidiots are spread over the contents of print and electronic media, social networking platforms and hilarious memes are invented on a regular basis. Restrictions are of course restrictive but, social distancing for Kashmiris is actually a challenge! As Kashmiris, we are physically demonstrative people. We meet and greet very warmly. When our grand mothers meet our friends, they go out all on an emotionally charged spree. They will hug you so tight that your rib cage is altered and your face will be smeared by their salivating kisses. An old friend of your mom’s will meet you for the first time as if she is by default your bestie too. She will reminisce about her college days and narrate all details, all this while holding your mother’s hand in one and holding you close to her with the other. Brevity doesn’t come easily to us. Though it is heart-warming, we are not faced with such emotional extravaganza outside. And imagine we have to practice social distancing! In fact, even today the social distancing norms seem to be ignored in the rural sectors to a great extent. The urban areas are already socially, emotionally, financially way too distant as compared to the cohesive rural ones. There are visible differences between life in gaam, mohallas and colonies! But the need of the hour is such that we have to do it for the common good.

So we are locked inside and though the internet speed is again “restricted”, it is not conspicuous by its absence. Social distancing of course is not distancing us from social media. We find all these celebrities chopping vegetables, teaching us how to sanitize groceries, cleaning homes rigorously, painting away beautifully, entertaining us with tik tok videos, hair dressing, and almost all of them turning into master chefs now! I suppose like me many might wonder at the multi-talented nature of these TV artistes; I mean how come people can be good at so many things! But then yeah, who goes for tasting the stuff they make! I also wonder how they have those exotic ingredients at disposal for their exotic recipes! Cynics aside, what needs to be taken here is that they are keeping themselves busy! They are training their minds to not feel restricted and trying out things that normally our very busy routines do not allow us to do. So what they try to do is, that they are finding escape in these restrictions and thus these restrictions in turn become liberating for them.

At the advent of this infectious disease, people did not realize the severity of the situation. I once heard a co passenger in the cab say, “Hey! Keashrian na sa posh ne…ye gov nibriman mulkan manzi.. yor yii ne kihn” (This won’t reach us Kashmiris. This disease will be restricted to foreigners). Hilarious, I thought! Call it over confidence or denial. People were not ready to absorb the gravity of the situation. As progressively people were discovered to carrying this infection, the situation got panicky. People predicted the world was getting over, this was a way of Almighty’s wrath, and many conjectures about the impending doom of people immersed in extravaganza and religious indiscipline. When there is an overall sense of negativity in people, there is also an associated hopelessness. Resultantly, people start developing psycho-social issues. I hear grievances ranging from insomnia, disturbed sleep patterns, nightmares, excessive sleep, lack of appetite, binge eating, lack of general interest in life, anxiety issues and so much more. Even a heavier than normal rainfall or thundering scares them beyond bounds and leads them to a quagmire of negativity.

All kinds of persons fall in this psycho social malfunction. I hear it from students, employees, home makers and children in varying degrees. Some prefer to stay aloof and some are scared to stay alone at all. We have different means of coping to this on-going crisis and as such there is no universal solution to it. I believe that the routine of lives that we normally resent is actually what we are missing right now. Like weekends are normally reserved for sleeping late and sleeping till late, the same tendencies are being developed in these quarantine times. Watching the insta celebs in their lounge wear gives people the sense that that is the glamorous way to be. Most of us are working from homes and I think such dressing practices add to the informality and indiscipline in our lives. If that were acceptable, we would be going to our work places like that normally too. The point here is that we are getting accustomed to skip out certain habits that help us formalize ourselves and even make us happy. Drab clothes is actually adding to laziness. Personal grooming has taken a back seat and the consequent confidence and happiness associated with it is getting affected.

Isolation does not mean that you stop opening the doors and windows of your house or you cannot have a walk in your lawn. Fresh air freshens your mind. It recycles your soul, kills the lazy cells, makes you think nice things and makes you hopeful. In this lockdown, nature is healing and has the power of healing! Nature helps you become self aware. You discover vivid colors that you have not seen before, birds with lovely plumage, insects at work, and calming sounds that soothe your soul. You develop a perspective and sense of acceptance when you are close to nature and grow with it.

In these times, when you have only your immediate family members who are physically around you, we have been given an opportune time to work on familial ties that have become distant. Strained relations with parents and siblings that have developed due to some or the other reason, can be mended. Use time to have conversations with them. Listen and benefit from their experiences about life. Take out time to cook and share meals with them. Reach out and communicate meaningfully with your siblings. You will again find the innocence of your childhood days.

These times are also helping you in cutting down on meeting negative people and compulsive criticizers. There are fewer people you need to prove points or justify yourselves to. This is an opportunity to be creative and imaginative without fear of judgment. An innovation competition to combat this crisis already been announced. You are already helping by staying indoors. You can help more by your productive ideas! You could try out Do It Yourself (DIY) projects and beautify your home spaces! DIY projects with kids is special because their excitement is infectious and gives you a feel good factor. Please leave that sofa, jhoola or cushion. Get up and get going. Your incessant sleeping is making you unhealthy. Work with your hands. Write away your feelings in a journal and scrub away the rust on your soul!

In some cases, some psycho-social issues might have already been there and this situation might have added to the trouble. There are many options available that you can approach for help. Examples would be online psycho-social clinics and counsellors who volunteer to help on call. Many kind people and institutions are voluntarily coming forward to do so, for case based psycho-social intervention. Sometimes self-help you tube videos might also help. Never hesitate to ask for help if you feel the situation is slipping out of hands. Mostly, just venting your thoughts and feelings would help in lessening your burden. Please keep in mind that your psycho-social issues would not be cured by popping tablets and things would return to normal. If you are anyway advised popping tablets (decided on case to case basis), understand that things are not normal and they alone are not a guarantee that your problem is solved. Treatment plans are extensive, may also require therapy and ventilation exercises. It requires sincerity, patience, will, cooperation and hard work on your end to enhance your coping with the internal and external environments. Trying to laugh whole heartedly, living in the moment, feeling the present, not being too anxious about the future, reducing feelings of guilt, not imprisoning yourself in the expectational prism of others, giving your self importance and spending more time with kids, are some ways of enhancing well being.

Alhumdullilah, the blessed month will be here shortly. How many of us have lamented about the lack of time and space for proper remembrance of the Almighty before? It is time to seize the opportunity and purify our souls. Prayer helps us get rid of our vices, make us forgive more and hate less, listen more and talk less, accept more and blame less, rise our humility and help in rejecting arrogance, and relive stress by relying on Almighty.

May we all prosper and cope with this successfully with the help of Almighty. Amen.

Amira Wali is a college teacher