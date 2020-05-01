Ramzan'20 and COVID'19

The blessed month is here again to relieve us from slavery of the playful mind and the infinite human desires. In the midst of the pandemic, Ramzan will be our best rope of mercy to hold on. This is the best time to knock the doors of heaven for redemption.

We have shelved ourselves physically in a never ending quarantine apparently. The last couple of weeks have been like a decade. The efforts made by the frontline soldiers deserve our sincere applaud. Doctors, and the hospital staff, Govt nodal officers, shop keepers, fruit sellers, vendors are relentlessly trying to provide the required support during this hour of trial. We have seen that at times COVID-19 patients heal and the doctor dies. The virus seems obscure and its behaviour unpredictable. We can neither prevent the spread absolutely nor can we cure it out rightly at present. So precaution is the only way out when the vaccine has not yet reached us.

The pandemic is spreading furiously and we need this isolation. But Ramzan is a month that quarantines our heart and mind every year. This month of fasting rejuvenates us and purifies our corrupt shallow self. This yearly isolation has been done since ages. With less social interaction, no vain talk and quietly passing the day without complains we certainly redeem our depreciated inner self. This time the holy month has come as a rescue ship in the midst of a disaster. Leave the storm behind and climb onto this blessed celestial rescuer. It is time we refine our thoughts, correct the numerous wrongs we do all day and resuscitate life back in order. Disciplining the mind and eliminating undue desires of heart are the hallmark of this month. When the noises all around have naturally died down and everything is arbitrarily stalled, it is the best time to listen to all that has been missed in normal times. Remembrance of Almighty or zikr has been paling into insignificance for our generation. For some Pop Sufism is the new definition of being engrossed in love for divine. Music has taken away the essence and sheen of zikr and devotion. This time unplug yourself from the devices on hands and contemplate. The distractions and noise of the city has been iced hence best time for retrospection and some soul-searching.

Also do not miss to see or hear the sound of unknown twittering birds at dawn, the ruffling of leaves, the gush of fresh air, the changing shades of the day and the starry nights that appear spectacular. Looks like the echoes of nature had died down in the busy noisy streets of the world. The COVID 19 lockdown is an opportunity to mend all that was left unattended in life. The double benefit is while staying inside involved in devotion you earn the reward for pious deeds and for not being the cause of spread of the pandemic outside. This kind of pandemic and disease is new to the human world. Nevertheless, we are well aware of the illnesses of the soul and the ensuing human misery. Humanity dies a little every year not by any pandemic but due to the erosion and attrition of values. The practice of fasting refills our being with spiritual energy every year. This “spiritual self-actualization” month is thrust to bail you out throughout the year. It acts as a cure to growing disease in the human heart that gets engulfed by the glittering world every now and then. The outside distractions seem to have disappeared momentarily. Hence is the time when you lift your hands to pray but do remember the people affected across the world irrespective of cast, creed or faith. The month of Ramzan is not a saviour of a single community. Make it a harbinger of mercy for the entire human race.

We have termed this period a lockdown and quarantine but the followers have found solace in this solitude. Those not so steadfast in prayer and irregular in worship too have felt an uneasiness in heart due to the closure of masjids. When Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) built the holy Kaaba along with his son, he prayed to Almighty to make it a place of worship for the entire community. This prayer was accepted and consequently today millions throng at this place in Mecca round the clock. This uninhabited desert turned to a fountain of faith for the believers. Intentions of heart are dearer to the Supreme ultimately. Place is a mere coordinate on the land, whereas faith is the real compass in the journey of life. This time turn your homes into masjids and places of prayer. Ultimately it is an individual effort to strive towards refinement. Moreover, we often complain of workload, business compulsions or exams that make our obligations in Ramzan secondary and incomplete. This time Ramzan must be a life changing event as the administration and authority in every town and city have stopped all the normal course of outdoor life. Also every ramzan we do not miss the last ten days in terms of prayer and pious deeds. But this time around make the entire month special. The night of power will certainly shower blessings but strive and search that night of light on every single night this time. This is the least benefit we can derive from the quarantine. The disease will fade away from human life but it must leave us strengthened in righteousness and morals. After all accountability is for what we do with life and not for what happens in life. The story we share with the next world must be not about a deadly pandemic that hit the world but how we battled it out with all civic ethical sense. This ramzan stands in the midst of COVID 19 and awaits your action.

The author is Karnataka origin settled in Kashmir