Recognising the profession

World Physical Therapy Day is on 8th September every year. The day is an opportunity for physiotherapists from all over the world to raise awareness about the crucial contribution the profession makes to keeping people well, mobile and independent. Physiotherapy has always played a very important role in restoring physical health by relieving pain and improving muscle and joint function of the body. The day marks the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community. It is an opportunity to recognize the work that physiotherapists do for their patients and the community. Physiotherapists help people maximize their quality of life, looking at physical, psychological, emotional, and social wellbeing. At KRV Healthcare Ltd., we work in the health spheres of promotion, prevention, treatment/intervention, and rehabilitation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of Physiotherapy has been highlighted concerning the treatment and rehabilitation of the patients. Chest Physiotherapy and immunity-boosting exercise helped the patients to restore their lungs’ capacity and overall well-being. It also facilitates respiratory comfort to critically-ill COVID- 19 patients.

The scope of Physiotherapy is not limited to the treatment of any musculoskeletal or neurological condition nowadays, but has also widened to the prevention of the diseases and overall fitness.

At KRV Physiotherapy Ltd., my team and I, have not only treated various conditions but also prevented thousands of surgeries of knee and back pain. The pandemic has changed our way of life and the healthcare industry has switched using telehealth, to help people access support from a physiotherapist to help them manage the impact of COVID-19 Telehealth can be as effective as conventional healthcare methods to improve physical function. With the benefits of telehealth being proven effective around the globe for rehabilitation, it can be accessed anywhere and anytime that suits you. It also eliminates the cross-infection risk of COVID-19 as no travel is required, especially if you are ill or have mobility restrictions. Exercises and techniques can be watched and learned online from a physiotherapy provider, therefore, reducing hospital stays and bills. Physiotherapists are using telehealth during COVID-19 to support patients and treat a wide range of conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic heart failure, type 2 diabetes, rheumatic disease, mental health conditions, musculoskeletal conditions, post-surgery (e.g. hip, knee replacement), and many more.

We have been continually working in the health and education sector during the COVID-19 pandemic to spread awareness regarding musculoskeletal health. We are putting our constant efforts online and offline to serve society. We have customized our products for patients with muscle and joint pain. With our constant efforts, we have also innovated ergonomically designed products like Lumbar belt, cervical collar, knee brace, and pain oil spray for people who are unable to come to the clinic for treatment. With our customized ergonomic products, it has become very easy for our patients to manage their muscle and joint pain at home and to prevent it from further wear and tear.

I strongly believe in prevention management and during this pandemic, my team and I have been working constantly in the best way possible.

As a philanthropist, it’s my responsibility to contribute the society by restoring the health of the people and to play our part in the health and wellness industry. We have a team of experts that include mental health therapists, spiritual counselors, professional physiotherapists, physio technicians who have put all their efforts during this pandemic to serve the community.

