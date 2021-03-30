Roads craving for attention

There is a popular saying that ‘Time is Money’. In fact, everything revolves around time. Those who make best use of time, emerge as successful in all respects in the journey of life. And those who don’t show respect to time are lost in oblivion. When we look at the relation of time with the people of our region, particularly Kashmir, we observe a huge gap between the two. We have been unable to make most out of the time available with us and most of the time we have found ourselves short of time. In other words the usage of time for progress and prosperity here has not been effective as we have usually failed to capitalize on the bounties of time.

There are many factors, which have resulted in wastage of time. Let us pick the road connectivity, which is in shambles for decades and continues as one of the major impediments to achieve desired economic growth. We have the kind of roads where small distances, which are normally covered in 15 minutes, take even two hours for commuters. It is a nightmare experience to travel on the shabby roads and people lose most of the working hours in travel.

Precisely, be it urban, sub-urban or a rural locality, most of the roads available are in dilapidated condition and trigger huge traffic jams resulting in wastage of productive hours.

Remarkably, some two weeks back, it was a real shot in arm when a parliamentary panel on a visit to J&K recommended to the Centre that it must place special focus on the maintenance of roads in the Jammu & Kashmir region.

Let me reproduce what the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has recommended to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways after their visit to the J&K region. “The Committee is of the considered view that the Ministry must place special focus on the maintenance of roads in the Jammu and Kashmir region, since the region needs good connectivity throughout the year, from both economic as well as strategic viewpoint. A well-connected, well maintained road network would spur economic activities and further the tourism prospects of the region. The Committee, therefore, recommends the Ministry to ensure sufficient budgetary provisions for this purpose and in case any shortage is felt in this regard, the same may be communicated to the Ministry of Finance at the Revised Estimates (2021-22) stage.”

The Committee has picked the most appropriate issue, taking the bull by the horns. Throughout world the road connectivity is of major importance as the prosperity of a nation is linked to it. In absence of proper roads, J&K’s most of economic potential has either remained untapped or gone waste. For example, we have a lot of natural scope in tourism and for providing a boost to tourism trade road connectivity is must.

Notably, our region has been rightly described as a region in a classic ‘backwardness trap’ of low economic activity, low employment and low-income generation. With its unique historical, institutional and political factors, the region is confronted with some unique economic disadvantages arising mostly out of its poor road connectivity. It may sound unusual, but it is a fact, there are some areas in J&K, surrounded by high mountains, virtually inaccessible with vehicular traffic unknown in the villages. This poor connectivity has never brought J&K out of its remoteness.

In technical terms, J&K is having lower road density as compared to other states in the country. We have our own stories of good, bad and no roads. The number of vehicles plying is too high on the available roads. Even there is huge disparity in the road density across all districts in the region. And our national highway connecting Srinagar and Jammu is a constant reminder of the fate of roads we have been experiencing from generation to generation. Since 1947, upgrading of Jammu – Srinagar Highway has been used as a political agenda by all those who gained power. But after over seven decades of time, the highway continues to be major issue, as even minor vagaries of weather keep this major road link closed for days together.

In light of the national highway, which more importantly connects Kashmir to rest of India and is considered jugular vein of J&K region, improving and expanding road connectivity within the villages and towns is a formidable challenge.

However, even as the present condition of our roads, be it main roads in cities and towns or feeder roads in rural and semi-rural areas, is pathetic, a hope looms large about better tomorrow as J&K is now directly under the control of the central government. After given the status of a union territory, experts had pointed out that the direct central government control is expected to give better focus on roads and infrastructure in the region that has been lagging behind due to violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Just a day earlier, the government dished out Rs.8,000 crore road project envisaging to build a 600 km highway along the border touching all picturesque tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley, each of which will be “another Gulmarg”. Let me quote Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam. He said, “We are planning to construct a 600 km road which will touch tourist attractions like Keran, Gurez and Machhal. The road will connect all unexplored tourist spots and picturesque valleys and help open them for the tourists.” Subrahmanyam told a group of visiting journalists. He revealed that earlier, on an average 1,300 km rural road was built in a year but now the administration is planning to build 5,000 km rural road in a year.

If these plans are carried forward as envisaged, it would definitely give impetus for opening the doors of progress to the people of the J&K region, especially those who are living below the poverty line.

There is dire need to increase the road links between rural and urban areas, as well as between cities in close proximity. This is extremely important if the benefits of development have to move beyond the limited confines of cities to our vast hinterland; so that the people in far flung areas particularly those toiling class also become partners in progress. There is also a need to draft a model act and provide a budgetary provision for road safety and the road quality should be maintained at all costs to reduce traffic hazards and accidents.

We have a precedence here that new works/projects are taken up in hand without completing the old projects and one of the things which mars the success of projects here is the poor quality of the constructional works and their completion not in time. The authorities have to have a close look at these issues. Emphasis should be on timely completion of such projects with quality works.

Let us understand this fact that smooth road connectivity between rural and urban centres within the J&K region will have far-reaching implications for poverty reduction as this will lead to improvement in income generating opportunities.

It makes a sense to quote Dr. C. Rangarajan, former Reserve Bank of India Governor, who was heading the ‘Task Force on Development of Jammu and Kashmir’, in its recommendations said that the focus should be on connecting the growth centres to markets. The feeder roads should connect the growth centre with tehsil and district headquarters and arterial road system or provide a link from one growth centre to another. Reviving rural J&K through a massive rural road connection and rehabilitation programme as part of the overall connectivity strategy will have a large payoff by way of peace dividends.

Meanwhile, there is need to obtain data showing the number of vehicles plying on the roads. Alarming increase in vehicular traffic on roads needs to be captured to arrive at a perfect road connectivity and maintenance plan. In fact, such a data is imperative for any road upgradation. A statewide vehicle survey should be undertaken to understand the dynamics of the sector so that tour roadways can gear up for the present as well as the future demands.

To sum up, the improvements and expansions in road connectivity will generate the pace of economic activity in the State. As the movement of people from places to places will be swift, it will automatically lead to utilisation of maximum time for growth generating initiatives.

Precisely, we should always aspire for sound and better road connectivity which is a barometer of prosperity.

(The views are of the author & not the institution he works for)