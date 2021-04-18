SCHOLARSHIP ALERT

CSIR Innovation Award for School Children (CIASC) 2021
Description:
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is inviting applications from young innovative students of India below 18 years of age for CSIR Innovation Award for School Children (CIASC) 2021. In this competition, the students are required to submit their original creative designs and technological project proposals aimed at creating novel and utilitarian solutions of new processes/devices/utilities.
Eligibility:
Students or groups of students who are below 18 years of age are eligible. They must be Indian citizens enrolled at a recognized Indian school. They must submit only one entry in their name including any team submissions (if any).
Prizes & Rewards:
Cash awards up to INR 1,00,000
Last Date to Apply:
30-04-2021
Application mode:
By post to Head, CSIR-Innovation Protection Unit NISCAIR Building, 3rd Floor, 14-Satsang Vihar Marg New Delhi-110067, India
IIT Patna Vishleshan Chanakya Post Doctoral Fellowship 2021
Description:
Indian Institute of Technology, Patna invites applications for the IIT Patna Vishleshan Chanakya Post Doctoral Fellowship 2021 from PhD degree holders.
Eligibility:
The fellowship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a PhD degree with excellent ideas and working experience relevant to the National Mission on Speech, Video and Text Analytics (NM-SVTA). They must be NET/GATE qualified.
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 80,000 per month
Last Date to Apply:
30-04-2021
Application mode:
By email and by post to R&D, IIT Patna, Bihta, Bihar, India
Mi Scholarship for Class 11 and 12 Students 2020-21
Description:
Xiaomi India invites applications from students studying in Class 11/12 and undergraduate level. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students who belong to underprivileged sections of the society.
Eligibility:
The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The applicants must be studying in Class 11/12 or undergraduate (any stream) level. They must have secured at least 70% marks in their previous qualifying examination.
