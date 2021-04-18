SCHOLARSHIP ALERT

Scholarship Name 1: CSIR Innovation Award for School Children (CIASC) 2021

Description: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is inviting applications from young innovative students of India below 18 years of age for CSIR Innovation Award for School Children (CIASC) 2021. In this competition, the students are required to submit their original creative designs and technological project proposals aimed at creating novel and utilitarian solutions of new processes/devices/utilities.

Eligibility: Students or groups of students who are below 18 years of age are eligible. They must be Indian citizens enrolled at a recognized Indian school. They must submit only one entry in their name including any team submissions (if any).

Prizes & Rewards: Cash awards up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2021