Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 3:35 AM

SCHOLARSHIP ALERT

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 3:35 AM
Scholarship Name 1:DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship 2021
Description:DXC Technology invites applications from students studying in the first year of BE/BTech program in CS/IT/EE/EC streams. The scholarship supports meritorious students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society. 
Eligibility:The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be presently pursuing studies in the first year of BE/BTech program in CS/IT/EE/EC streams in the academic year 2021-22. They must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class. The annual family income should not exceed ₹4 lakh (₹4,00,000) from all sources. Applicants must not be availing any other scholarship benefits of ₹6,000 per annum or more. Children of DXC/Buddy4Study employees are not eligible for this program.
Prizes & Rewards:50% of the total fees or ₹40,000 per annum (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply:15-06-2021
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/gk/DXC1
Scholarship Name 2:IISER Berhampur Post Doctoral Research Fellowship in Biological Chemistry and Nanomedicine 2021
Description:Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Berhampur (IISER Berhampur) is inviting applications for IISER Berhampur Post Doctoral Research Fellowship in Biological Chemistry and Nanomedicine 2021 from Ph.D. degree holders.
Eligibility:The fellowship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a Ph.D. degree in a relevant discipline (Biological or Chemical Sciences or related), with a consistently good academic record throughout and have submitted the thesis and awaiting the award of the degree. This position is open for candidates with 0-5 years of experience after obtaining a Ph.D. degree in one of the specific research areas such as Biological Sciences and Chemical Sciences.
Prizes & Rewards:Up to INR 54,000 per month plus HRA
Last Date to Apply:23-05-2021
Application mode:Online application only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/gk/BCN8
Scholarship Name 3:IIT Indore Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021
Description:Indian Institute of Technology, Indore invites applications for the IIT Indore Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from bachelor’s/master’s degree holders. The fellowship is meant for a project titled, “Reducing Parameterized Complexities of Matrix Determinant and Permanents”. 
Eligibility:The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a Master’s degree in Computer Science/Maths with a valid NET/GATE score, OR a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering with a valid GATE score. Alongside, they should have a basic knowledge of theoretical computer science, graph theory, and linear algebra.
Prizes & Rewards:INR 31,000 per month plus HRA
Last Date to Apply:20-05-2021
Application mode:Via email only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/gk/SEF8

