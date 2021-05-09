SCHOLARSHIP ALERT

|Scholarship Name 1:
|DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship 2021
|Description:
|DXC Technology invites applications from students studying in the first year of BE/BTech program in CS/IT/EE/EC streams. The scholarship supports meritorious students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be presently pursuing studies in the first year of BE/BTech program in CS/IT/EE/EC streams in the academic year 2021-22. They must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class. The annual family income should not exceed ₹4 lakh (₹4,00,000) from all sources. Applicants must not be availing any other scholarship benefits of ₹6,000 per annum or more. Children of DXC/Buddy4Study employees are not eligible for this program.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|50% of the total fees or ₹40,000 per annum (whichever is less)
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-06-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/DXC1
|Scholarship Name 2:
|IISER Berhampur Post Doctoral Research Fellowship in Biological Chemistry and Nanomedicine 2021
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Berhampur (IISER Berhampur) is inviting applications for IISER Berhampur Post Doctoral Research Fellowship in Biological Chemistry and Nanomedicine 2021 from Ph.D. degree holders.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a Ph.D. degree in a relevant discipline (Biological or Chemical Sciences or related), with a consistently good academic record throughout and have submitted the thesis and awaiting the award of the degree. This position is open for candidates with 0-5 years of experience after obtaining a Ph.D. degree in one of the specific research areas such as Biological Sciences and Chemical Sciences.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 54,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|23-05-2021
|Application mode:
|Online application only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/BCN8
|Scholarship Name 3:
|IIT Indore Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology, Indore invites applications for the IIT Indore Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from bachelor’s/master’s degree holders. The fellowship is meant for a project titled, “Reducing Parameterized Complexities of Matrix Determinant and Permanents”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a Master’s degree in Computer Science/Maths with a valid NET/GATE score, OR a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering with a valid GATE score. Alongside, they should have a basic knowledge of theoretical computer science, graph theory, and linear algebra.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|20-05-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/SEF8