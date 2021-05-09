SCHOLARSHIP ALERT

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be presently pursuing studies in the first year of BE/BTech program in CS/IT/EE/EC streams in the academic year 2021-22. They must have obtained at least 60% marks in the previous class. The annual family income should not exceed ₹4 lakh (₹4,00,000) from all sources. Applicants must not be availing any other scholarship benefits of ₹6,000 per annum or more. Children of DXC/Buddy4Study employees are not eligible for this program.