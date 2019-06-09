SCHOLARSHIP ALERT

Category: Talent based

Scholarship: International Essay Contest for Young People 2019

Description: Goi Peace Foundation, Japan invites applications from young students to submit their essay entries to showcase their creative skills and get contest award prizes along with consolations gifts. Applicants will be submitting essays on topics related to cultural peace and sustainable development.

Eligibility: Students may submit entries individually or in groups under two categories. Applicants under 14 years of age may apply for ‘Junior Category’ and applicants in the age group of 15-25 years may apply under ‘Youth Category’.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected top 3 entries will get award amount upto JPY 100,000 (Japanese Yen). Applicants scoring the next 30 ranks will get award gifts and certificates of appreciation

Last Date to Apply: June 15, 2019

Application: Both online and offline applications accepted

Short URL:http://www.b4s.in/GK/IEC8

Category: Merit-Based

Scholarship: Tel Aviv University Summer Program Scholarship 2019, Israel

Description: Tel Aviv University (TAU), in Israel has announced its summer programs in Smart Cities, Food Safety and Security.

Eligibility: The applications are open for candidates pursuing under-graduation and post-graduation, having minimum 80% in their previous examination.

Prizes & Rewards: Partial scholarship of up to 65% is given on the total cost of tuition, dormitory and medical insurance.

Last Date to Apply: June 15, 2019

Application: Online applications only.

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/GK/TAU7

Category: Merit-cum-Means based

Scholarship: Ujjwal Bhavishya Scholarship 2019-20

Description: V-Mart is inviting meritorious students of Class 10 from economically disadvantaged families to get scholarships for continuing their studies. The scholarship is aiming to help students who have either been forced to discontinue studies or are facing financial constraints for higher education.

Eligibility: Indian students between the age group of 14-16 years who have passed class 10th with more than 75% marks in 2019 and have a total family income of INR 2.00 Lakhs per annum may apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded with INR 10000 each to continue their education. Few selected scholars may get upto INR 20000 scholarship as well.

Last Date to Apply: June 30, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/GK/UBS9