SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | Burning Questions Fellowship Awards 2020

Description: Tiny Beam Fund’s Burning Questions Initiative (BQI), a non-profit foundation has announced this scholarship for doctoral and post-doctoral researchers around the world. The fellowship aims at addressing the negative impacts of global industrial food animal production especially in low and middle-income countries.

Eligibility: PhD degree holder or enrolled for PhD from around the world can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows wil get financial award up to USD 25,000.

Last Date to apply: 11-05-2020

Application: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/gk/BQF5

Empowerment and Equity Opportunities for Excellence in Science 2020

Description: Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), India is offering this award to Indian researchers belonging to SC and ST categories. This scheme aims to provide research support to them and facilitate their equal participation in research and development in the field of Science & Technology. The selected candidates will receive financial benefits.

Eligibility: Indian active researcher from the ST or SC community, holds a PhD degree and is working for at least four years on a regular basis in academic institutions/national lab or any other recognized R&D institutions in the field of Science and Engineering, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected stdents will get funding up to INR 50 Lac, equipment, manpower, consumables, travel and contingency allowance and other benefits over the period of 3 years.

Last Date to apply: 06-05-2020

Application: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/gk/EEO5

YLAC Counter Speech Fellowship with Instagram 2020

Description: Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) has announced this fellowship for the Indian children in Class 8 to 12. The fellowship is a platform for exceptional teen leaders to use the power of visual storytelling to drive change.

Eligibility: Indian students in Classes 8 to 12 who are aged between 13 and 18 years can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected fellows will have an opportunity to attend a fully-funded 2-month training program.

Last Date to apply: 10-05-2020

Application: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/gk/YLA4

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com