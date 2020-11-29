SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 2020

|Description:
|The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) invites applications for CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 2020 from single girl children who have passed CBSE Class 10 examination in the year 2020. The scholarship aims at supporting meritorious single girl students who are the only child of their parents to continue their further school education of Class 11 and 12.
|Eligibility:
|This scholarship is open for girls who are single girl child of their families. They must have passed CBSE Class 10 examination in 2020 with 60% or more marks. They must be pursuing studies in Class 11 and 12 at any CBSE affiliated school whose tuition fee is not more than INR 1,500 per month.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 500 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/CMS5
|Scholarship:
|AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship 2020-21
|Description:
|All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) invites applications from GATE/GPAT qualified students for AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship 2020-21. The key objective of the scholarship is to ensure the development of technical education in India.
|Eligibility:
|The candidates who have obtained a valid score in GATE/GPAT examination can apply. They must have taken admission in the 1st year of M.Tech./M.E./M.Pharma/M.Arch. courses at an AICTE recognized institution in the academic year 2020-21.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 12,400 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/BTO5
|Scholarship:
|Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme
|Description:
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program provides financial aid to students pursuing studies at various post-matric and undergraduate levels to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.
|Eligibility:
Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2019 board exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship program for pursuing their higher secondary, 3-year graduation, 4-year engineering, Diploma programme and 1-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to INR 30,000 per year for up to 3 years of studies depending on their current level of education
|Last Date to Apply:
|28-02-2021
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/KISSP01