SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 2020

Scholarship: Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Description: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program provides financial aid to students pursuing studies at various post-matric and undergraduate levels to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.



Eligibility:

Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2019 board exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship program for pursuing their higher secondary, 3-year graduation, 4-year engineering, Diploma programme and 1-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.



Prizes & Rewards:

Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to INR 30,000 per year for up to 3 years of studies depending on their current level of education



Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2021