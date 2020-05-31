SCHOLARSHIP ALERT |Department of Civil Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

|Description:
|The Department of Civil Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee invites applications for Department of Civil Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from ME/ MTech students.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for students who hold an ME/MTech degree in Structural Engineering/ Computational Mechanics/ Mechanical Engineering. They must be GATE qualified.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 35,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-06-2020
|Application mode:
|Online only
|Scholarship:
|Nurturing Clinical Scientists (NCS) Scheme 2020
|Description:
|The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) invites applications for Nurturing Clinical Scientists (NCS) Scheme 2020 from MBBS/BDS candidates who have completed their degrees within two years. The scheme fosters high-quality research opportunities for eligible students.
|Eligibility:
|The scheme is open for MBBS/BDS candidates who have completed their degree within two years from MCI/DCI recognized medical/dental colleges. They must have passed all MBBS/BDS exams in the first attempt with 60% or more aggregate marks. The maximum age of the candidate should be less than 32 years as on the date of application.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 1 lakh per month and research contingency
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Scholarship:
|IISER Tirupati Post Doctoral Research Fellowship Program (PDRF) 2020
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati invites experienced PhD degree holders to avail fellowship for conducting user research in the field of Science and Technology. The fellowship also offers post research financial aid via its DST-SERB programme.
|Eligibility:
|Candidates with a valid PhD degree with 0 to 2 years of experience may apply for this scholarship if they are interested in pursuing post-doctoral research in Science and Technology.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A monthly stipend of up to ₹47,000 and housing rent allowance (HRA) benefits based on their level of education (PhD degree awaited or awarded).
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-06-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
