Scholarship Alert | Department of Mining Engineering Junior/Senior Research Fellowship, IIT Kharagpur 2020

Scholarship: AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21

Description: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) invites applications for AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21 from girl students studying in the first year of a technical diploma/degree (2020-21 batch) at an AICTE approved institution. The students who are already availing this scholarship can also apply for renewal of the same. The scholarship scheme aims to empower young girls with knowledge, skills and self-confidence so that they could contribute to the development process.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for girl students who are pursuing a technical degree/diploma course in the first year or second year (through lateral entry only) on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the 10+2/equivalent examination. They must have a family income of less than INR 8 lakh per annum. Up to two girls per family are eligible for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 per annum and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2020