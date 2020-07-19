SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | DRDE Junior Research Fellowship in Chemistry 2020

|Description:
|Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DRDE Junior Research Fellowship in Chemistry 2020 from MSc in Chemistry degree holders.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold an MSc degree in Chemistry (Physical/ Analytical/ Organic/ Inorganic).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 plus HRA and medical facilities
|Last Date to Apply:
|29-07-2020
|Application mode:
|Via walk-in-interview
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/RDO4
|Scholarship:
|DRDO Junior Research Fellowship in Chemistry 2020
|Description:
|Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DRDO Junior Research Fellowship in Chemistry 2020 from MSc in Chemistry degree holders.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold an MSc degree in Chemistry (Physical/ Analytical/ Organic/ Inorganic). They must be CSIR-UGC NET & GATE qualified.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 plus HRA and medical facilities
|Last Date to Apply:
|29-07-2020
|Application mode:
|Via walk-in-interview
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/RDO2
|Scholarship Name 3:
|EWS Scholarship for Class 10 Passed Students 2020
|Description:
|Buddy4Study India Foundation invites scholarship applications from Class
10 passed students studying in Class 11 and 12 for EWS Scholarship. The
scholarship program is meant to support students belonging to
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Class 10 passed students studying in Class 11
and 12. Marks obtained in Class 10 board examination should be at least
50%. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 6 lakhs per
annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get scholarship of INR 10,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-07-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/EWS1