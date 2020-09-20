SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | DRDO SCHOLARSHIP SCHEME FOR GIRLS 2020

Description: RAC (Recruitment and Assessment Centre) of DRDO, Government of India is inviting applications from girls/women students studying in first-year under-graduate (B.E/B.Tech, full time) and first-year postgraduate (M.Tech/M.E, full time) courses for DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2020.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for girl/women students pursuing UG/PG courses in Aerospace Engineering/Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Aircraft Engineering/ Avionics for FY 2020-21. For UG courses, they must be enrolled in the first year of the relevant BE/BTech/BSc Engineering course with a valid JEE (Main) score. For PG courses, they must be enrolled in the first year of the relevant ME/MTech/MSc Engineering course with 60% marks or CGPA/CPI of 6.75 in graduation and a valid GATE score.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,86,000 per annum

Last Date to apply: 30-09-2020

Application: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/gk/DRD3

Scholarship: Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Chandrasekhar Post-Doctoral Fellowships 2020

Description: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) invites applications for IIA Chandrasekhar Post-Doctoral Fellowships 2020 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for exceptionally bright candidates with outstanding academic credentials in all areas of astronomy and astrophysics.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for exceptionally bright candidates below the age of 32 years. They must hold a PhD degree with outstanding academic credentials.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellowship up to INR 80,000 pm and a contingency grant of INR 2,00,000 pa

Last Date to apply: 30-09-2020

Application: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/gk/ACD3

Scholarship: Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Description: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program provides financial aid to students pursuing studies at various post-matric and undergraduate levels to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2019 board exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship program for pursuing their higher secondary, 3-year graduation, 4-year engineering, Diploma programme and 1-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to INR 30,000 per year for up to 3 years of studies depending on their current level of education

Last Date to apply: 30-09-2020