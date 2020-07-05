SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Eligibility:

The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a first-division BE/BTech degree in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Service with CSIR-UGC (NET)/GATE qualification or a postgraduate (ME/MTech) degree in the same fields with first division at both graduate and postgraduate level. OR, The candidates must hold a first-division BE/BTech degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Instrumentation Engineering with CSIR-UGC (NET)/GATE qualification or an ME/MTech degree in the same fields with first division at both graduate and postgraduate level. They must be below 28 years of age.