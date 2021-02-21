SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship 2020-21 for Law Students

Description: GEV Scholarship Fund Trust invites applications from students pursuing law courses at undergraduate or postgraduate level in India. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to meritorious law students and help them pursue a quality legal education at premier Indian institutes.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. They must be already enrolled in any year of an LLB/LLM degree course at a recognized law institute in India or applying for CLAT, LSAT-India, AILET, or any other law entrance exam in 2021. The students are required to have scored a minimum of 60% in Class X and XII board exams. They must have an annual family income not more than INR 10,00,000 (10 lakh) from all sources. Also, they must be willing to sign-up for scholarship fund’s annual mentorship programs to assist and nurture the next batches of GEV Merit Scholars.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 50,000 to INR 2,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2021

Application: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/gk/GMM3

Scholarship: IIM Ahmedabad Research Assistantship (EPABA) 2021

Description: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad invites applications for IIM Ahmedabad Research Assistantship (EPABA) 2021 from master’s degree holders.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a first-class masters degree. They must have an MBA degree with first class. They must have proficiency in R and Python. They must have Project/ Internship/ Job experience involving applications of statistical methods in solving real-life problems.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 40,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 08-03-2021

Application: Via email only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/gk/MRA7

Scholarship: SERB Core Research Grant (Individual Centric) 2021

Description: The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) invites applications for the SERB Core Research Grant (Individual Centric) 2021 from emerging and eminent scientists. The scheme provides core research support to active researchers and encourages emerging scientists in the field of science and engineering for an individual-centric competitive mode of funding.

Eligibility: The grant is open for Indian citizens. They must hold a regular academic/research position in a recognized academic institution or a national laboratory or in any other recognized R & D institution in India. The PI and Co-Investigator(s) should hold PhD degree in Science, Mathematics, Engineering or MD/MS/MDS/MVSc degree at the time of applying for the grant.

Prizes & Rewards: Core research support

Last Date to Apply: 08-03-2021

Application: Online applications only