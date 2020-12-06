SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | ICAR-IARI Centre for Environment Science and Climate Resilient Agriculture Senior Research Fellowship 2020

|Description:
|Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) are inviting applications for ‘ICAR-IARI Centre for Environment Science and Climate Resilient Agriculture Senior Research Fellowship 2020’ from master’s degree holders.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates between 18 and 35 years of age. They must hold a master’s degree (MSc/MTech) in Remote Sensing & GIS / Geomatics / Geoinformatics / Natural Resources Management or hold a first-class master’s degree in the above subject with 4 years/5 years of bachelor’s degree. They must have 3 years bachelor’s degree and 2 years master’s degree or have a master’s degree with a NET qualification or PhD in any of the above disciplines.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 31,000 per month plus 24% HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/EJF4
|Scholarship:
|NPOL-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for NPOL-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BE/BTech degree holders.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a BE/BTech degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering in 1st division with valid NET/GATE qualification OR hold an ME/MTech degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering in 1st division (both at Graduate and Postgraduate level).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|20-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/PDO7
|Scholarship:
|College Board India Scholars Program 2020-21
|Description:
|College Board in association with Global Higher Education Alliance institutions is offering financial support to students looking forward to taking admission in Indian universities post class 12, based on the SAT. Also, the program offers full tuition fee scholarship for graduation degree at member institutions.
|Eligibility:
|For SAT fee discount, the applicant must be an Indian resident with an annual family income less than 10L and must be studying in class 11 or 12. To be considered eligible for a full college tuition scholarship, the applicant’s family income should be below INR 4L p.a. The student must also perform very well in SAT and must receive an offer of admission from the Global Higher Education Alliance institution.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to 90% waiver for SAT examination and complete tuition fee waiver for study in member institutions based on their SAT Exam performance of minimum 1350 out of 1600 and annual income should be less than 4L acceptance to the respective courses.
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/CBI2