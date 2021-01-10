SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | ICAR-IVRI Division of Livestock Products Technology Junior Research Fellowship 2020

|Description:
|Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute are inviting applications for ICAR-IVRI Division of Livestock Products Technology Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from Graduate/Postgraduate degree holders. The fellowship is meant for a project on, “Development of enzyme-based biomarkers for rapid differentiation of fresh and frozen-thawed meat with special reference to poultry meat’’.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a postgraduate degree in basic science or graduate/postgraduate degree in professional course. They must be CSIR-UGC-NET/GATE qualified.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|20-01-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/IDL2
|Scholarship:
|Raman Research Institute QuMiX Lab Research Assistantship 2020
|Description:
|Raman Research Institute invites applications for Raman Research Institute QuMiX Lab Research Assistantship 2020 from postgraduate degree holders. The assistantship is meant for the project titled, “To assist in the experiments involving Laser cooling and trapping of neutral atoms”.
|Eligibility:
|The assistantship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a postgraduate degree in Physics. They must also hold a BE/BTech in Engineering Physics/Electronics with a minimum of 70 % marks or 7.0 CGPA.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 23,500 per month plus 24% HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|22-01-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email and by post to the Co-Ordinator, Light And Matter Physics Group, Raman Research Institute, C.V Raman Avenue, Sadashivanagar, Bangalore – 560080
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/RQA4
|Scholarship:
|NIT Meghalaya Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya invites applications for NIT Meghalaya Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from MTech/ME degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, “Design & Development of High frequency Multilevel Resonant Inverter based New Generation Induction Heated Autoclave System for Sterilization of Surgical Instruments”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold an MTech/ME degree in Electrical Engineering / Electrical and Electronics Engineering with specialization in Power & Energy/Power Electronics and Drives/ Power System or any other equivalent specialization. They must be GATE qualified.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|20-01-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/NTM7