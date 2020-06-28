SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2020-22

Eligibility:

The fellowship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold an ME/ MTech degree in RF and Microwave Engineering or equivalent areas and have 2 years of experience in Antena Design/Simulation and Measurements (for SRF). The candidates who hold an MSc in Physics/ Astronomy & Astrophysics/ Space Physics or integrated MS/ MSc (Physics) with a valid UGC-CSIR NET-JRF/ UGC-CSIR NET Lectureship/ JEST/ GATE in Physics score can also apply.