SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2020-22

|Description:
|IDFC FIRST Bank is providing scholarships to students enrolled in 1st year of 2-year full-time MBA programmes across selected colleges in India. The scholarship programme is aimed at helping MBA students who need financial support in managing their tuition fees.
|Eligibility:
|Indian students who are enrolled in the 1st year of full-time MBA programmes at selected educational institutions may apply for this scholarship. Students must have an annual family income not more than INR 6 Lakh to be eligible to apply for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected scholars will be provided with INR 1 Lakh per annum for 2 years of their full-time MBA/PGDM or equivalent programme.
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-07-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/IFMS2
|Scholarship:
|IIST Thiruvananthapuram Department of Space Junior/Senior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) invites applications for IIST Thiruvananthapuram Department of Space Junior/Senior Research Fellowship 2020 from postgraduate students. The fellowship is meant for the DST-SERB funded project titled, “Investigation, Design and Implementation of Multifunctional 5G Antenna systems for Cognitive Radio mm-wave applications”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold an ME/ MTech degree in RF and Microwave Engineering or equivalent areas and have 2 years of experience in Antena Design/Simulation and Measurements (for SRF). The candidates who hold an MSc in Physics/ Astronomy & Astrophysics/ Space Physics or integrated MS/ MSc (Physics) with a valid UGC-CSIR NET-JRF/ UGC-CSIR NET Lectureship/ JEST/ GATE in Physics score can also apply.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 35,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|06-07-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/II07
|Scholarship:
|Toppr Asha Program
|Description:
|Toppr invites applications from Class 9 to 12 students (Science and Commerce stream) for its free online learning-cum-reward program – Toppr Asha. This program is supported by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. Toppr Asha is meant to provide free learning support to the meritorious students belonging to underserved and low-income families.
|Eligibility:
|The program is open for Class 9 to 12 (Science & Commerce stream) students. They must have a smartphone and must be comfortable giving assessment tests in English language. The annual income of the family should be equal to or less than INR 3 lakh per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Free annual Toppr Advance Pack subscription and rewards worth up to INR 10,000 based on studentâ€™s performance in year-end assessment
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-07-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/TOS1