SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT BHU Department of Metallurgical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Scholarship: ICMR Centenary-Post Doctoral Research Fellowship Scheme 2020

Description: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced this fellowship for PhD/MD/MS degree holders in India. The aim of the fellowship scheme is to foster high-quality research opportunities to talented and young PhD/MD/MS degree holders in the areas of basic science, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and reproductive health including nutrition at ICMR Institutes/Centers.

Eligibility: Indian PhD/MS/MD degree holder within 3 years of completing his/her PhD/MS/MD or hold a provisional PhD/MS/MD degree who are less than 32 years of age can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will get consolidated fellowship grant of INR 50,000 per month, house rent allowance, contingency grant of INR 3 lakhs per annum and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2020