SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT BHU Department of Metallurgical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi invites applications for Department of Metallurgical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech/M.E. degree holders. The fellowship requires the fellows to work on the project titled, “Development of Functionally Graded Armor Composites (FGACs) Materials”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech/M.E. degree in Metallurgical Engineering/ Material Science/ Ceramic Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering. They must be GATE qualified.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month plus 16% HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|02-07-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/BDM3
|Scholarship:
|ICMR Centenary-Post Doctoral Research Fellowship Scheme 2020
|Description:
|The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced this fellowship for PhD/MD/MS degree holders in India. The aim of the fellowship scheme is to foster high-quality research opportunities to talented and young PhD/MD/MS degree holders in the areas of basic science, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and reproductive health including nutrition at ICMR Institutes/Centers.
|Eligibility:
|Indian PhD/MS/MD degree holder within 3 years of completing his/her PhD/MS/MD or hold a provisional PhD/MS/MD degree who are less than 32 years of age can apply for this fellowship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected scholars will get consolidated fellowship grant of INR 50,000 per month, house rent allowance, contingency grant of INR 3 lakhs per annum and other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2020
|Application mode:
|Interested candidates have to apply to this address by post, the address is – Attention of Director General: Dr. NC Jain Scientist-G and Head, Human Resource Planning and Development Department, Indian Medical Research Headquarters, Ansari Nagar, New Delh
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/ICD1
|Scholarship:
|EWS Scholarship for Class 10 Passed Students 2020
|Description:
|Buddy4Study India Foundation invites scholarship applications from Class 10 passed students studying in Class 11 and 12 for EWS Scholarship. The scholarship program is meant to support students belonging to
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Class 10 passed students studying in Class 11 and 12. Marks obtained in Class 10 board examination should be at least 50%. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 6 lakhs per
annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get scholarship of INR 10,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/EWS1