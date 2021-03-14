SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT BHU Varanasi SERB Department of Electronics Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Trending News
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi invites applications for the IIT BHU Varanasi SERB Department of Electronics Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from MTech/BTech degree holders. The fellowship requires the candidates to work on the project entitled, “Development of Simulation Software for Spintronic Device and Circuit Simulation”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 31 years of age who are GATE or JRF NET qualified. They must hold an MTech degree with a first-class or BTech degree with a minimum of 75% (7.5 CPI) in Electronics and Communication Engineering or in the discipline/specialization concerned or in an allied discipline/area.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|25-03-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/TBV6
|Scholarship:
|IIT Ropar Department of Mechanical Engineering (DME) Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar invites applications for the IIT Ropar Department of Mechanical Engineering (DME) Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship requires the fellows to work on the project titled, “Water Purification Using Solar energy-driven Humidification-Dehumidification (HDH) Technique”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering. They must have completed their PhD within the last three years from the date of advertisement. They must have very good knowledge of the subject Heat & Mass Transfer and numerical tools (such as MATLAB or SCILAB etc). They must have good written and oral communication skills, and the ability to do multi-task, effectively. Candidates who have submitted the thesis are also eligible.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 55,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|26-03-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/RME3
|Scholarship:
|Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme
|Description:
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program provides financial aid to students pursuing studies at various post-matric and undergraduate levels to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.
|Eligibility:
Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2020 board exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship program for pursuing their higher secondary, 3-year graduation, 4-year engineering, Diploma programme and 1-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual Family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to INR 30,000 per year for up to 3 years of studies depending on their current level of education
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2021
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/KISSP01