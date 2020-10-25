Scholarship Alert | IIT Delhi Post Doctoral Fellowships 2020

Description: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi invites applications for IIT Delhi Post Doctoral Fellowships 2020 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for Indian Nationals, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in the various Departments/Centres/Schools.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a PhD degree with a first-class or equivalent grade in preceding degree in respective discipline, with a consistently good academic record. They must not be more than 32 years of age (for male candidates) and 35 years age (for female candidates). They must have at least 2 referred conference/journal papers (of which at least 1 should be in reputed journals).

Prizes & Rewards: INR 60,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/gk/IID3

Scholarship: SERB Research Scientists Scheme 2020

Description: Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) invites nominations for the SERB Research Scientists Scheme 2020 from INSPIRE Faculty and Ramanujan Fellows. This scheme offer opportunities for young scientists to initiate and sustain research careers in various fields of science and engineering.

Eligibility: The scheme is open to INSPIRE faculty and Ramanujan fellows. They must not be more than 40 years of age at the time of submission of application. They must have completed or near completion of the tenure of INSPIRE Faculty of DST or Ramanujan Fellowship of SERB.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1,20,000 per month and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: Both online and offline

Short Url: www.b4s.in/gk/SRS3

Scholarship: DRDO Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2020

Description: Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore is offering this scholarship for the junior research fellows working in the areas like microbiology, food Science/food science & nutrition, and food technology.

Eligibility: Indian fellows with a first-class MSc degree who have qualified NET/GATE in JRF

and are below 28 years of age as on the date of interview, can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get a monthly stipend of INR 31,000 with HRA.

Last Date to Apply: 03-11-2020

Application mode: Apply online