Scholarship Alert | IIT Delhi Post Doctoral Fellowships 2020

Representational Pic
Description:Indian Institute of Technology Delhi invites applications for IIT Delhi Post Doctoral Fellowships 2020 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for Indian Nationals, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in the various Departments/Centres/Schools.
Eligibility:The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a PhD degree with a first-class or equivalent grade in preceding degree in respective discipline, with a consistently good academic record. They must not be more than 32 years of age (for male candidates) and 35 years age (for female candidates). They must have at least 2 referred conference/journal papers (of which at least 1 should be in reputed journals).
Prizes & Rewards:INR 60,000 per month
Last Date to Apply:Round The Year
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/gk/IID3
Scholarship:SERB Research Scientists Scheme 2020
Description:Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) invites nominations for the SERB Research Scientists Scheme 2020 from INSPIRE Faculty and Ramanujan Fellows. This scheme offer opportunities for young scientists to initiate and sustain research careers in various fields of science and engineering.
Eligibility:The scheme is open to INSPIRE faculty and Ramanujan fellows. They must not be more than 40 years of age at the time of submission of application. They must have completed or near completion of the tenure of INSPIRE Faculty of DST or Ramanujan Fellowship of SERB.
Prizes & Rewards:INR 1,20,000 per month and other benefits
Last Date to Apply:Round The Year
Application mode:Both online and offline
Short Url:www.b4s.in/gk/SRS3
Scholarship:DRDO Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2020
Description:Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore is offering this scholarship for the junior research fellows working in the areas like microbiology, food Science/food science & nutrition, and food technology.
Eligibility:Indian fellows with a first-class MSc degree who have qualified NET/GATE in JRF
and are below 28 years of age as on the date of interview, can apply for this fellowship.
Prizes & Rewards:Selected students will get a monthly stipend of INR 31,000 with HRA.
Last Date to Apply:03-11-2020
Application mode:Apply online
Short Url:www.b4s.in/gk/DJR3

