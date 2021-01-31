Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 10:05 PM

SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Gandhinagar Department of Physics Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021

UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 10:05 PM
Representational Pic
Description:Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar invites applications for IIT Gandhinagar Department of Physics Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021 from PhD degree holders. The appointment initially will be for one year, with the possibility of extension to another year based on performance and availability of the fund. 
Eligibility:The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a PhD degree in Physics with specialisation in theoretical aspects of gravitation and the black hole physics. Candidates who have submitted their thesis are equally eligible for the position.
Prizes & Rewards:Up to INR 45,000-48,000 per month
Last Date to Apply:15-02-2021
Application mode:Via email only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/gk/GDP7
Scholarship:The J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2020-21
Description:Tata Trusts invites applications from Indian students who wish to pursue their higher studies outside India. The programme also offers ‘Gift Scholarship’ and ‘Travel Grants’ to Indian students for their study abroad programmes.
Eligibility:Indian students who have completed their graduation, or are in the final year of any graduation programme at a recognised institution in India can apply for this scholarship. Applicants must have scored minimum 60% marks in their last academic examinations. Only students applying for PG/PhD/Postdoctoral/Research programmes at academic institutions outside India are eligible. The age of the candidates should not exceed 45 years as on 30th June 2021.
Prizes & Rewards:Loan scholarship up to INR 10 lakh
Last Date to Apply:08-03-2021
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/gk/JNT4
Scholarship:The Institute of Mathematical Sciences Doctoral Programme 2020
Description:The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai invites applications for The Institute of Mathematical Sciences Doctoral Programme 2020 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is open in all areas of Theoretical Physics, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science and Computational Biology. A special feature of research at IMSc is its interdisciplinary character.
Eligibility:The programme is open for candidates who hold a PhD degree.  
Prizes & Rewards:INR 25,000 to INR 28,000 per month plus HRA
Last Date to Apply:15-02-2021
Application mode:By post to The Institute of Mathematical Sciences IV Cross Road, CIT Campus Taramani Chennai 600 113 Tamil Nadu, India
Short Url:www.b4s.in/GK/MDP2

