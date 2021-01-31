SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Gandhinagar Department of Physics Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021

Eligibility:

Indian students who have completed their graduation, or are in the final year of any graduation programme at a recognised institution in India can apply for this scholarship. Applicants must have scored minimum 60% marks in their last academic examinations. Only students applying for PG/PhD/Postdoctoral/Research programmes at academic institutions outside India are eligible. The age of the candidates should not exceed 45 years as on 30th June 2021.