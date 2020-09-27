SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Gandhinagar History of Mathematics in India (HoMI) Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2020

|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar invites applications for IIT Gandhinagar History of Mathematics in India (HoMI) Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2020 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project entitled, “History of Mathematics in India”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a PhD in Mathematics/Physics/Computer Science.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 60,000 to 80,000 per month, HRA and medical benefits
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-10-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Scholarship:
|Department of Physics Post-Doctoral Fellowship, IIT Roorkee 2020
|Description:
|The Department of Physics at Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee invites applications for Department of Physics Post-Doctoral Fellowship, IIT Roorkee 2020 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, “Development of High-Efficiency Stable Perovskite Solar Cells and their Photophysical Studies”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a PhD in Physics/Chemistry/Materials Science with good publications.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 60,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-10-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email or by post to Professor and Head Department of Physics Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee – 247667 INDIA
|Scholarship:
|IIT Gandhinagar Department of Materials Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar invites applications for IIT Gandhinagar Department of Materials Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from MTech/MSc degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project entitled, “Fabrication and characterizations of hierarchically porous Zirconia”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who Hold an MTech/MSc degree in Materials Science/Chemical/Chemistry or allied fields. They must be proficient in experimental research, data acquisition and critical analysis, and oral and written scientific communication skills. Candidates who have submitted their thesis can also apply.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-10-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
