Scholarship Alert | IIT Kanpur Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in any of the standards between Class 6 to 12, Diploma, Undergraduate or Postgraduate (including professional and non-professional courses) level. For merit-cum-means based scholarship, the students must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh. However, for a need-based scholarship, the students must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.