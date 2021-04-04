Scholarship Alert | IIT Kanpur Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Trending News
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur invites applications for IIT Kanpur Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from BTech/MTech degree holders. The fellows have to work on a SERB sponsored project at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The position is temporary and on a contractual basis.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a BTech/MTech with minimum 75% marks or equivalent. Preference will be given to candidates with good C/C++ programming skills and those who have experience in MPI programming (Message Passing Interface). GATE qualification is preferred.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-04-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Scholarship:
|HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship 2021-22
|Description:
|HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 6 to post-graduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society. It will be given either on the basis of merit-cum-means or family/personal crisis.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in any of the standards between Class 6 to 12, Diploma, Undergraduate or Postgraduate (including professional and non-professional courses) level. For merit-cum-means based scholarship, the students must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh. However, for a need-based scholarship, the students must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 75,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-07-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Scholarship:
|IIFL Scholarship 2020-21
|Description:
|IIFL Foundation, a CSR arm of IIFL Group invites scholarship applications from girl students of Class 9 to Graduation level to provide them with financial support for their studies. The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students coming from financially weaker sections of the society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for girl students only. They must be studying in Class 9 to graduation level. The applicants are required to have scored more than 50% marks in their previous examination. The annual family income must be less than INR 3,00,000 (3 lakh) from all sources. Candidates who are currently Samasta Microfinance customers or prospects only are eligible.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 5,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-04-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
