SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Kharagpur Centre of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2021

|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur Centre of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2021 from BTech degree holders. The candidate is required to work on the project titled, “Unrestricted Grant for Research in Review Mining(URR)”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who Hold a BTech degree with 80% or 7.5 CGPA and a valid GATE/NET score.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|25-04-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/SEF5
|Scholarship:
|IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi invites applications for IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from Master/Bachelor degree holders. The fellowship requires the candidates to work on the project entitled, “Optimized Fog Computing for Smart Healthcare Application in IoT-enabled Heterogeneous Networks”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a master’s degree in CSE/IT/ECE in the discipline concerned or in an allied discipline/area. They must have a minimum of 60% marks or 6.0 CPI (on a 10.0 point scale) at the master’s degree level. They must have a bachelor’s degree and GATE/NET in engineering in the discipline concerned or in an allied discipline/area with a minimum of 75% marks.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|24-04-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/VTS5
|Scholarship:
|Dr Abdul Kalam Scholarship for Medical/Engineering Aspirants
|Description:
|Buddy4Study India Foundation invites scholarship applications from students appearing for medical/engineering entrance exams. The scholarship programme is meant to support the higher education of meritorious students who need financial support.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for students from the Economically Weaker Sections, who are appearing for national/state level engineering/medical entrance exams. The applicant must have passed Class 12 examination with minimum 55% marks. Students appearing for the Class 12 exam in 2021 can also apply. However, they will have to present the result-sheet after their results are announced. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 3 lakh from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 20,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/AKS2