SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Kharagpur Centre of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2021

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open for students from the Economically Weaker Sections, who are appearing for national/state level engineering/medical entrance exams. The applicant must have passed Class 12 examination with minimum 55% marks. Students appearing for the Class 12 exam in 2021 can also apply. However, they will have to present the result-sheet after their results are announced. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 3 lakh from all sources.