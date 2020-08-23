SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Kharagpur CORAL Junior/Senior Research Fellowship 2020

|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur CORAL Junior/Senior Research Fellowship 2020 from postgraduate degree holders. The fellows are required to work on the project titled, “A Biotechnological Approach to Elucidate Adaptation Mechanism, Migration Pattern and Reproductive Biology of Indicator Temperate Alpine Plants in the Himalayas in Response to Changing Climate(BBI)”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 27 years of age who hold a master’s degree in Science or Engineering. They must be NET/GATE qualified and have relevant experience in remote sensing and modelling. They must have 2-years of relevant experience (for SRF).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|up to INR 31,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-08-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/KGP5
|Scholarship:
|The Dalai Lama Trust Postgradute Scholarship 2020
|Description:
|The Department of Education, Tibetan Children’s Educational and Welfare Fund invites applications for The Dalai Lama Trust Postgraduate Scholarship 2020 from postgraduate degree applicants.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for postgraduate degree applicants who have consistently performed well in academics but couldn’t score well in the exam (Recommendation from school required), OR are responsible, sincere, honest and bearing good moral conduct (Recommendation from school required), OR are orphan, semi-orphan or belong to destitute family (Recommendation from Tibetan Settlement Office required).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Variable awards
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-08-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/DLT3
|Scholarship:
|National Meritorious Invention Awards NRDC 2020
|Description:
|National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) invites applications for National Meritorious Invention Awards NRDC 2020 from Indian students. It offers tax-free cash awards to meritorious inventions in three categories i.e., National Innovation Award, National Societal Innovation Award and National Budding Innovators Award.
|Eligibility:
|The awards are meant for scientists, working professionals and students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral (PhD) degree programme. The age of the students should be below 28 years.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 5 Lakh
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-08-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/NMI5