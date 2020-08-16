SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | IIT Kharagpur Department of Mechanical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur Department of Mechanical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BTech/BE/MS/MTech degree holders. The fellows are required to work on the project titled, “CFD based Design of Mechanical Heart Valves(DHV)”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a BTech/BE degree in Mechanical Engineering with valid GATE/NET score OR hold an MTech/MS or equivalent degree in Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering with specialization in Fluid – Thermal/Aerodynamics. They must have scored first division all through from Class 10. They must have experience in working with CFD solvers and have C/Fortran programming skill.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 31,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 24-08-2020

Application: Online applications only

Scholarship: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) SARTHAK Financial Assistance Scheme 2020

Description: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is inviting applications for National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) SARTHAK Financial Assistance Scheme 2020 from undergraduate and postgraduate students. The scheme is meant to provide financial assistance to meritorious, needy and deserving students, belonging to the economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: The scheme is open for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the regular programme of NIFT (excluding those admitted under NRI/ NRI sponsored category). They must fall within the parental income slab of – • Up to INR 1.5 lakh • Between INR 1.5 lakh and INR 2.5 lakh • Between INR 2.5 lakh and INR 4 lakh

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% of the tuition fee

Last Date to Apply: 24-08-2020

Application: By hand or by post

Scholarship: Pondicherry University Department of Ecology & Environmental Sciences Research Associateship/Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Pondicherry University is inviting applications for Pondicherry University Department of Ecology & Environmental Sciences Research Associateship/Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from master’s and PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, “Assessment of Changes for the Conservation and Management of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold an MSc degree in Ecology/ Environmental Science/ Botany/ Zoology/ Forestry/ Life Science/ Wildlife Science with 55% marks. They must be UGC/CSIR NET or GATE qualified in a relevant subject. The research associateship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a PhD degree in above-mentioned fields. They must have published research work in peer-reviewed journals and have shown evidence of independent research work. Also, they must have experience in plant taxonomy.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 47,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2020

Application: Via email and by post