Scholarship Alert | Mi Scholarship for Class 11 and 12 Students 2020-21

|Description:
|Xiaomi India invites applications from students studying in Class 11/12 and undergraduate level. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students who belong to underprivileged sections of the society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The applicants must be studying in Class 11/12 or undergraduate (any stream) level. They must have secured at least 70% marks in their previous qualifying examination.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 5,800
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/MISC1
|Scholarship:
|WeCare Fellowship National Essay Competition on Environment 2020
|Description:
|WeCare Fellowship invites entries from students of Class 11 and above for WeCare Fellowship National Essay Competition on Environment 2020. The participants are required to write an essay expressing their views on environmental issues. The key objective of this competition is to recognise and felicitate writers among Indian students. The theme of the essay competition is Waste Management.
|Eligibility:
|The competition is open for students of Class 11, 12 and above level.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Cash prize up to INR 25,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|20-11-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/WFN1
|Scholarship:
|IIT Kanpur National Centre for Geodesy Research Associateship 2020
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur invites application for IIT Kanpur National Centre for Geodesy Research Associateship 2020 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project entitled “National Centre in Geodesy”.
|Eligibility:
|The associateship is meant for candidates who hold a PhD (Physics/Mathematics/Earth Science, Geoinformatics) with two years of relevant experience. Candidates having BTech + MTech + PhD (Civil /Computer Science / Electricals / Electronics / Mining / IT /Geoinformatics) can also apply. Candidates having an MTech degree (Civil /Computer Science / Electricals / Electronics / Mining / IT /Geoinformatics) with three years of relevant experience can also apply.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 54,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-11-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/KNC4